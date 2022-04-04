Editor’s Note: The following are the Executive Summary and letter, addressed to then GERS Board Chairman Nellon Bowry, that the V.I. Inspector General sent to GERS in 2021 after his audit of GERS ill-fated loan to a private business to build a supermarket on the St. Thomas west end. The Daily News is republishing these to provide readers with historic background on GERS’ trend toward risky dealmaking, which has contributed to the pension system’s precarious financial condition. GERS currently is moving quickly, behind closed doors, to make a new and questionable investment, this time in a Havensight hotel lease.
Finding 1: GERS Loan Managements (Pages 7 to 13)
• GERS did not effectively manage V.I. Finest Foods’s loan.
• GERS advanced $2.7 million in funds without adequate review.
• GERS failed to ensure all aspects of the project were monitored.
• GERS failed to establish procedures to perform periodic analysis of expenditures.
• As a result, there were questionable contract costs, cost overruns, and the failure to fulfill contract deliverables.
• $480,850 in loan proceeds were diverted for unrelated purposes.
Finding 2: Loan Repayment (pages 15-18)
• V.I. Finest Foods never demonstrated the ability to make consistent loan payments.
• GERS filed to foreclose on the loan agreement.
• GERS entered into a settlement agreement with V.I. Finest Foods to pay off the loan’s remaining balance after the property was sold.
• The building was sold to the University of the Virgin Islands for $8.2 million.
• GERS is negotiating a new loan agreement for the original outstanding principal of $3.3 million.
• The collectability of this balance remains uncertain.