Dear Editor,

According to the late naturalist George A. Seaman, “The old people said that May spelled backwards gave us yam, and this lovely month was the time to plant this starchy root, since it matured below the ground.” On the other hand, if there was no rainfall near the ending of April or May, a tania plant could end up being a belly full of hot air. It might be wise for us to listen to the sayings of the older generation, who survived on a small island and relied mostly on the heavens and the weather patterns to help with life’s essential decisions.