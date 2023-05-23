According to the late naturalist George A. Seaman, “The old people said that May spelled backwards gave us yam, and this lovely month was the time to plant this starchy root, since it matured below the ground.” On the other hand, if there was no rainfall near the ending of April or May, a tania plant could end up being a belly full of hot air. It might be wise for us to listen to the sayings of the older generation, who survived on a small island and relied mostly on the heavens and the weather patterns to help with life’s essential decisions.
To date, we have not yet gotten a substantial amount of rain. I am not talking about an intermittent shower of rain, but days of rain where the streams are flowing to the sea. Historically, the first wet season for rain is May when the maximum rainfall occurs. The period from August to November is our rainy season, which falls during the high peak of the hurricane season that starts in June. The period from February to March is the minimum of rainfall we receive.
Christian Georg Andreas Oldendorp, a Moravian missionary, who visited the Danish West Indies from 1767 to 1768, said when writing about slaves’ lives and the weather some 256 years ago: “Regarding weather in the Danish West Indies, there are two seasons: the dry season and the rainy season.”
“The dry season lasts from December until May, although it does rain sometimes in December and January. In the following months, however, the dry weather is persistent,” Oldendorp said.
Further, he wrote, rainfall in the Danish West Indies was divided into a major and a minor rainy season, noting: “The latter lasts from May until toward the end of the month of June, the former from July until the end of November. Yet it should not be concluded that it rains constantly in the rainy period. It does rain often and hard, almost once every day; however, it lasts for only a few hours. There is more local than islandwide rain, with the result that one plantation can be completely drenched with rainfall while a neighboring one remains quite dry.”
That rainfall patten still exists today where we all can testify of it raining on one part of the island, while the other side remains dry.
A few weeks ago, I received a document titled “Got Guts? The Iconic Streams of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Law’s Ephemeral Edge.” The authors, Jesse Reiblich and Thomas T. Ankersen of the University of Florida Levin College of Law and the University of Rhode Island, respectively, conducted the research about guts of the Virgin Islands, and the legal status of who is responsible in managing them.
The report comprises 118 pages attempting to unravel the legal status of guts in the Virgin Islands. It attempts to explain what a gut is, why it is important and the threat guts face by the impact of humans. The report also examines the framework of the Virgin Islands unique legal history, its current legal system of today, and existing references about guts in the Virgin Islands Code. It mentions how the Virgin Islands court system might handle settlement of disputes over the legal status of guts.
Further it discusses the legal status of guts under the Virgin Islands territorial laws as well as within the framework of the Danish law, particularly how the Danes might govern rights that existed before the islands were transferred to the United States in 1917. The document also notes how other jurisdictions, which include the federal government, have addressed issues relating to regulation of intermittent and ephemeral streams. Finally, the report offers the V.I. government recommendations for how to strengthen the legal system framework regarding guts in the islands.
I plan to describe in a series of articles moving forward how important guts are in the Virgin Islands — naturally, culturally, and historically— and the impact of humans on these resources environmentally and economically. In the V.I. Code, guts are defined as any “natural or constructed waterway or any permanent or intermittent stream.” Another meaning for “gut” in geography, is a small creek. There are also places in the eastern north United States as well as in Jamaica and the West Indies that use the term “gut.”
There is Ash Gut in Delaware, Sandy Gut in Jamaica as well Bens Gut River, White Gut River, and many other streams of the Dutch and British West Indies. Another definition for gut might be a narrow coastal body of water, or a channel that is usually subject to strong tidal currents flowing back and forth. Nevertheless, the origin of the word “gut” or “ghats” is unclear. However, the term gut, according to one source by Gardner Et Al., Watercourses supra, “describe[s] mountain passes in India, and ‘gutters’ from medieval Europe.”
Ultimately, to understand guts will take some knowledge of the island’s natural world, pre-Columbian period, and colonial history of guts, rivers, and streams. I leave you with this provoking thought about another saying: The old people of the Virgin Islands used to say whenever it rained on New Year’s Day, it would be a dry year. Did it rain on New Year’s Day in January 2023?
— Olasee Davis, of St. Croix, is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.