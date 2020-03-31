March is “Women’s History Month” throughout the United States. The designation began in 1980 with President Jimmy Carter’s proclamation declaring the week of March 8 as Women’s History Week, and subsequent presidents expanded it to a month-long observance. Sometimes someone, usually a man, will ask, “Why do women get a special month? Why don’t men get one, too?” Women can easily supply snappy answers, such as “Every month is and has been men’s history month,” and “For the same reasons we have a Black History Month but not a white history month. The histories of those who were dominant are acknowledged over those who were not. President Carter put it diplomatically and convincingly in his message with the proclamation. “Men and women have worked together to build this nation. Too often the women were unsung and sometimes their contributions went unnoticed, But the achievements, leadership, courage, strength and love that built America were as vital as that of the men whose names we know so well.” This year, March suddenly became Coronavirus Month, with all attention focused on avoiding the illness and little or no remembrance of Women’s History Month. However, the month is not over quite yet, so here on the last day are some facts you may not fully realize about women who stand tall in the Virgin Islands. 1. A woman was elected to the first V.I. Legislature, established in 1954. She was Lucinda Millin of St. John. 2. The V.I. Senate has had two women presidents: Ruby Rouss and Lorraine Berry. 3. Five women have served as V.I. Attorney General: J’Ada Finch Sheen, Rosalie Simmonds Ballentine, Kerry Drue, Terri Griffiths (acting) and Denise George (current) 4. A woman is the top federal judge in the Virgin Islands. Wilma Lewis is Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court, and she previously was the first woman to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. 5. Two women have held the position of Presiding Judge in the V.I. courts Eileen Petersen in Municipal Court and Maria Cabret in Territorial Court, now known as Superior Court. Cabret is now on the V.I. Supreme Court. 6. Women have represented the Virgin Islands in Congress for the last 23 years: Donna Christensen, 1997-2015, Stacey Plaskett, 2015-present. The terms of all three men who also held the position add up to 24 years. 7. St. Croix’s first shopping center, Sunny Isle, was developed and owned by a woman: Ansetta Muckle de Chabert. 8. All four of the judges in the St. Thomas-St. John District of Superior Court are women: Kathleen MacKay, Debra Watlington, Denise Francois and Renee Gumbs-Carty. One of the five on the bench in the court’s St. Croix District is a woman: Jessica Gallivan. This means half of the Superior Court judges are women. 9. A woman was the previous V.I. National Guard Adjutant General: Brigadier General Deborah Howell. 10. Of the 31 V.I. Public Schools, 14 were named for women. On St. Croix: Elena Christian, Juanita Gardine, Pearl B. Larsen, Eulalie R. Rivera, Evelyn M. Williams. On St. Thomas: Charlotte Amalie, Ivanna Eudora Kean, Addelita Cancryn, Bertha C. Boschulte, Yvonne E. Milliner Bowsky, Gladys Abraham, Ulla F. Muller, Jane Tuitt; Edith Williams. 11. The fourth president of the University of the Virgin Islands was a woman: Dr. LaVerne E. Ragster. 12. Five of the seven executives at The Virgin Islands Daily News are women: Eunice Bedminster is Executive Editor, Juanita Young is Controller, Onneka Challenger is Circulation Director, Lisa Jamil is Advertising Director and J. Lowe Davis is Editor at Large. Many people don’t know all of the above, so spread the word — the whole point of Women’s History Month is appreciating women’s achievements, and you can’t appreciate what you don’t know.
Latest News
- V.I. athletes, officials relieved decision on Games made quickly
- Filing for unemployment insurance? Labor says go online
- San Diego virus fighter to lead international effort to stanch spread of coronavirus
- St. Croix man shot and killed
- What's essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns
- St. Thomas Jaguars win Small Fry Paradise Showdown
- V.I. coronavirus cases hit 30, including first on St. John
- BVI hopes to enlist Cuban doctors in COVID-19 fight
Most Popular
Articles
- First case of COVID-19 found on St. John; Territorial count up to 22
- St. John shuts down amid coronavirus warnings
- Norma Denise Smith
- Tourists barred, residents ordered home in bid to 'flatten curve'
- V.I. coronavirus cases hit 30, including first on St. John
- Local coronavirus testing to begin
- Godfrey Leerdam
- Most Virgin Islanders advised to stay at home
- Health officials forecast over 100 hospitalizations due to Covid-19
- Port Authority announces modified port operations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.