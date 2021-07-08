Dear Editor,
We live in a democracy! As such, it is important to ensure that government policy and our efforts toward tackling the now endemic issues affecting us as a people are not only working, but are implemented where necessary, in the best interest of the people. Whether it’s a smoking gun, raining oil, noxious fumes emitting the atmosphere, or snippets of commentary the fickle in society may have taken out of context, it is important for us to normalize being sensitive to the issues related not only to the environment, but that affects us personally and holistically as a territory.
A heavy reliance on only tourism, rum and oil as fuel as mainstays to our local economic stability is redundant. With the recent announcement by Limetree Bay to halt refining in the territory indefinitely; a LEAC rate increase by the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority; a Government Employees’ Retirement System on the verge of a possible calamitous collapse and our post-pandemic economic forecast both nebulous and challenged, uplifting communities and investing in people are the only ways we can ensure every resident is on equal footing — with access to the necessary resources to reach their fullest potential. Considering the micro- and macro-economic effects COVID-19 presented in the territory, we can no longer depend on traditional sources of revenues for economic stimuli. Rather we must work assiduously on building the next generation of power in the Caribbean.
In an April 6 Daily News article, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. stated “our administration is making investments in our infrastructure, our workforce and towards diversifying our fragile economy.” This is all welcoming news as the Virgin Islands — now absent of its oil dominance — with direct ties to the United States is poised with potential to become a pioneer, and a leader in the Caribbean representing many industries to including tech and light manufacturing. The potential is evident, and the possibilities limitless, as it relates to the marine industry and the development of a Blue Economy, by way of marine biotechnology. The opportunity also lends itself to positioning ourselves as the mecca for regional and international horse and drag racing in the Caribbean, among many other revenue-generating prospects.
Infrastructure is a huge component to inequality — as a people we are conditioned to seek certification instead of knowledge, and apply what we’ve learned in employment for wages, instead of using said knowledge to solve the myriad of issues affecting us. If we can encourage and normalize a shift in thinking, then and only then will we be able to unlock our true and fullest potential as a territory.
Reports that Microsoft is expressing interest in our infrastructure, and the recent awarding of an $84.5 million contract to Broadband VI earmarked for the build out of Phase 2 of the Connect USVI program substantiates my claim of the one infrastructural component that has been continuously overlooked as a possible revenue generator and stabilizer for the Virgin Islands economy: Digitization and E-technology. Known as the information super highway, the Internet, or lack thereof, was one of the most prominent challenges faced and outlined by our territory’s teachers, while teaching children during this pandemic. Our dependence further proves the Internet is no longer a luxurious option, but rather a necessity. The Internet, and the immediate effects of its access, is an integral part of our local infrastructure, which is why building a sustainable digital-based, energy-efficient E-economy is the next logical step in diversifying our investment portfolio and revenue streams.
This multi-phased technical advancement plan, would include the possibility of local data centers, embracing the implementation of Cloud technology in government, all while establishing an unmatched E-identity within the Caribbean.
In parallel to our approach to modernization, we can no longer accept a government blindsided and held captive by traditional forms of energy. The development of alternative/renewable energies — wind, solar, waste-to-energy etc. — shall all be critical pillars of the aforementioned digital transformation. We must begin to have robust conversations and view alternative forms of energy, the Internet and Cloud-based technology with their possible digitization and modernization effects on government services, in the same fashion as we view roads, buildings, by-passes, piers and other infrastructural components. Digital changes and upgrades to our infrastructure, specifically our broadband bandwidth as well as our electrical grid, can generate direct revenues, and employment opportunities.
With President Biden’s planned $100 billion in renewable energy investments, the Virgin Islands stands to benefit fiscally by establishing or boosting energy, cyber security, agri-tech and agro-processing industries locally.
Let us remember friends that in our failure to diversify, we continue to miss opportunities to move the territory forward. A digitally-transformed space, filled with renewable forms of energy and prosperity, is what I envision for the Virgin Islands.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix