Completely changing a lifestyle is not easy. And complaining about it, when so many others have lost so much more, is not the way to go. Yet, when feeding your cat becomes the highlight of your day, you can’t help but feel a wee bit sorry for the old days.
Most of us have spent our lives rushing through days. Work, shopping, cleaning, kids, homework and trying to cook as an afterthought at the end of a busy day. Add in our hobbies, projects, sports and socializing, we saw days fly by in the wink of an eye. Now, it’s different.