Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 3:01 am
On this very day five years ago, an unwelcome visitor arrived on our doorstep and barged right in. Irma was just as destructive and mean-hearted as we feared she would be.
Little did we know there was worse to come.
As soon as Irma had taken her rude self elsewhere, we discovered she had a twin named Maria, and she was coming to finish wreaking whatever havoc Irma had left undone.
Today, we mark the five-year anniversary of the beginning of a catastrophe that was, and still is, unique in modern times anywhere in the world.
It started on Sept. 6, 2017, with a Category 5 hurricane, named Irma, and 13 days later, on Sept. 19, 2017, it resumed with a second Category 5 hurricane named Maria.
Weather experts say a Category 5 is the worst, most dangerous and most destructive level a hurricane can reach. They are wrong.
The real experts are people of the Virgin Islands. We have studied in the School of Hard Knocks, and our teachers were named Hugo, Marilyn, Bertha, Georges, Lenny, Irma, and Maria.
So we know the truth. The real worst is Category 10.
We even have a name for it: Irmaria.
We know because it happened.
To us.
And we endured.
But we are fewer now. People died. People left. And many — too many became too sad, too discouraged, too cynical to care.
After five years, the V.I. recovery effort is astonishingly well-funded, thanks to billions of federal dollars, but recovery is also astonishingly incomplete and chaotic.
Announcements about big plans and big projects abound, but the schools and the hospitals still have not been rebuilt and are, in some ways, getting worse.
WAPA is charging ever-higher rates and delivering ever-worse service.
COVID-19 is the V.I. government’s quick and easy defense for lack of speedy and adequate recovery, but to discerning V.I. ears, that sounds like an excuse, not a reason.
Life in the Virgin Islands is, simply, less easy and less hopeful than it was five years ago.
So, what do we have to celebrate on this unwanted anniversary day?
We have a “now,” and we can be thankful for that.
We have the lessons Irma and Maria gave us, and we can be thankful that instead of looking back with only sorrow, we can look back and learn.
We have been through the unimaginable — not once, but twice — and emerged on the other side, more resilient, more resourceful, and more ready to take charge of our future.
This is an election year. We hear a chorus of voices rising up to ask for a chance to make us better than we were.
It’s worth our time to listen to them, all of them, and to hear clearly what they are promising and then —using the lessons we’ve learned —determine what they can and are willing to do to get us to the future we deserve.