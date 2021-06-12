The Scriptural passages recommended in the Revised Common Lectionary for Sabbath worship during the season after Pentecost provide a range of divine lessons on how to achieve the more abundant life, which means a life of true fulfillment in righteousness.
In some cases the lessons set out what we should do, and in others they show by examining what the people of God should not have done.
Here is a list of important lessons in each of those two categories:
• Last week we learned that the ancient Israelites pleaded for an earthly King — the kind that their enemies have — but the Almighty pointed out that Israel’s rejection of leadership by the Judge, Priest, and Prophet Samuel amounted to rejection of the sovereignty of God (1 Samuel, chapter 8).
• We also found that the Almighty gave us a “parade of horribles” — inevitable horrible outcomes that would befall Israel if she ceased to obey the God to whom she owed her salvation (also in 1 Samuel, chapter 8).
• Then we were warned yet again, in 1 Samuel 9:1-2: “There was a wealthy and influential man named Kish, from the tribe of Benjamin ... He had a son named Saul, a handsome man in the prime of life. Saul was a foot taller than anyone else in Israel, and more handsome as well.”
Were those sound qualifications for leadership? (“born into wealth,” “from a highly respected tribe,” “incomparably handsome,” “in the prime of life,” “exceptionally tall,” and again, “exceptionally handsome”?
• In 1 Samuel chapter 15, we see the ancient Israelites’ inclination to worthless superficiality when the Prophet Samuel, at God’s command, searches in Bethlehem for a suitable leader among the eight sons of Jesse. We are told that prior sanctification, pleasing appearance, height, seniority, or human (i.e., earthly) consensus, no matter how well-intended (e.g., implicit concern that the one chosen be “obviously the most fit for battle,” ignoring the fact that, in the end, he or she will win any battle only by God’s grace, and none of the superficialities matter definitively to God.
• David, the youngest son of Jesse, who was described as merely “keeping the sheep” — was the only one that God thought was worthy of leading God’s people, according to the Prophet Samuel. Compare in 1 Samuel, chapter 16, the comments about David’s brothers’ which focuses on their appearance, versus the description of David, which focused primarily on what he did: keeping sheep and, later, playing the harp.
• I plan to discuss more completely the Scriptural lessons concerning the virtues of David next week, in the context of my reflections for Father’s Day (June 20, 2021). However, one observation concerning David, in 1 Samuel chapter 16, may already be troubling you, namely the emphasis in verse 7 on God’s concern with the “inner person” instead of on one’s outward appearance, compared to verse 12, which said that David “was ruddy, had beautiful eyes, and was handsome.”
I wish to give thanks to a Bible study instructor on St. Thomas, more than 15 years ago, who affirmed a casual, verbal “footnote” that had been tossed my way by my Hebrew teacher even earlier.
I was instructed that without the descriptive detail, we might suppose that attractive appearance is to be avoided and that plain or unattractive appearance is to be sought. But instead, the point is that, again, externalities (good, bad, or indifferent) simply do not matter. What matters is character, the inner person.
