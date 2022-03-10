Congratulations are in order for a special Virgin Island’s hero. Liden George has joined a very limited club, the unique few who have saved a life.
Averting a tragedy, this selfless man risked his life for another. Upon seeing a car, with occupants plunging in St. Thomas Harbor, he jumped in to save a life. His success has changed the lives of many.
Risking your life for another is about as selfless and extraordinary as one can be. This amazing lifesaving act was not pre-planned, and takes immense courage and honor above and beyond. It shows a strength of character that is very rare, and an example to us all.
Mr. George has earned the respect and gratitude of our entire community. There are no words to express thanks for what you have done. Because of your quick thinking and brave action, a life was saved. No achievement in life is greater than this.
You deserve our profound thanks and recognition for being someone we all strive to be if called upon.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi
