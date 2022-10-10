With a blind spot to diversification, and a political unwillingness to truly explore economic-growth opportunities beyond tourism, the U.S. Virgin Islands is highly under-diversified. So is its pension system, which just a few months ago was on the verge of calamitous collapse.
These conditions, coupled with a lack of prosecution of senior officials and board members who make incredulous, unconscionable decisions with the people’s dollars, set the unfolding scene that shocked the entire territory: A Daily News article, dated Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022, and headlined “Bowry resigns after GERS OKs $250K salary for Nibbs.”
The GERS, one of the most expensive retirement systems in the country on a per-member basis, recently received an infusion of cash, to the tune of $158 million, as part of the current administration’s GERS solvency plan. Just days after word of the infusion payment was made, however, pension plan Administrator Austin Nibbs is said to have received a $70,000 pay increase along with other perks such as housing.
This is pure, unadulterated fiscal profligacy as well as a slap in the face of the working men and women of this territory, specifically our retirees and active plan-participants who are currently unable to borrow from their pension by way of the personal loan program or by receiving a cost of living allowance or COLA as this, too, has not yet been reinstated.
I am a champion for highly compensated employees where warranted, and tied to performance, but a raise of this magnitude is not justified and should be deemed fiscally irresponsible at this juncture.
The board of GERS has a fiduciary responsibility to exercise prudence. When said leaders take on the notion that their supporters and plan-contributing participants are no longer in control, they become their own checks and balances, creating an ultimately disastrous recipe absent of accountable leadership and representation.
Politicians are too busy trying to give the impression that they are performing, all while losing oversight, and failing to address our crippling business climate against the backdrop of corruption. Public trust and democratic effectiveness is at an all-time low, diversification remains a challenge, prices remain high, and opportunities low — all while white collar crime, with consistently low levels of crime detection, continues to metastasize and foster widespread institutional weakness.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix