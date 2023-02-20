In his book, “The Arrogance of Power,” the great statesman William Fulbright once said, “Power confuses itself with virtue and tends to take itself as omnipotent.”

In a video call from Washington, D.C. recently, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. was quoted in published reports as saying that the EPA acted “maliciously” and “illegally” when they shut down the oil refinery on St. Croix. He complained that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) “doesn’t give a damn” about the USVI and their actions were “bogus.”