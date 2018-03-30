Job description: Government House spokesperson. Must be able to speak to the public, answer questions and work well with media. All other peculiarities will be overlooked. Full salary and benefits are paid by the people of the Virgin Islands.
The position of Government House spokesperson has been more than a bit of a thorn in the side of the public. There have been problems during and after the storms with clear communication. That position is the one where we as a community will go to to seek clarity.
Why is it always so hard to get answers to questions out of Government House? It’s the job of the spokesperson to at least pretend to try to answer inquiries. And please don’t balk at the basic questions regarding salary. Every government employee knows their salary — paid for by the public — is open to inquiry.
Not answering inquiries and questions is unbecoming to the Office of the Governor. If it’s not within your knowledge to answer specific questions, please direct us to those people who can. Many official phone lines have not worked since the hurricanes. People can’t get answers to questions and half the community isn’t sure where various government offices have moved. If media or the public inquire about these issues, it’s to get the word out to all. Is everyone still in such a state of chaos that a reasonably timed response is not to be expected?
To our officials. We get it. You are busy and stressed. You have a lot on your plate. You probably don’t and never will know the answers to some questions. We don’t expect super Herculean powers from anyone. But not answering is not an option. Even if you don’t know the answer, just say so. The community goal is clear. We all want to work as a team.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.
