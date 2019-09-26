As Tropical Storm Karen approached, memories of hurricanes Irma and Maria came flooding back for all who endured that “Category 10” and the miserable aftermath. Two years ago those two storms hit us hard, and then the ill-considered, unreasonable curfews imposed by Government House made recovery difficult if not impossible for days on end.
Now we’re in the midst of another stormy September, and the National Hurricane Center’s online maps are showing alarming activity, but we are fortunate and thankful that this Government House is not escalating alarm into full-scale panic.
