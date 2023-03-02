Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is to be congratulated for sidestepping some of the pitfalls of other governors’ State of the Territory speeches.
For example, Virgin Islanders will remember that some governors just delivered the equivalent of a Hallmark “Have a Nice Day” card expressing simple optimism but saying nothing they could be held accountable for.
Some used their State of the Territory speeches to pitch projects and ideas while never actually focusing on real problems or how to solve them. Some gave State of the Territory speeches that were relentlessly dull and data driven, meaning nobody could remember what they said. Some amounted to campaign speeches along the lines of “I am the Savior of the Virgin Islands.”
Bryan’s State of the Territory speech was not like any of those.
Bryan laid out the state of the territory — what’s what and what’s next. After all, the purpose of the State of the Territory speech is to describe what state the territory is in, and Bryan did not pull punches.
“The state of our territory is distressed,” he announced.
That was not a surprise.
What was a surprise, however, was that as a governor elected on the promise of change he failed to:
• Mention or commit to transparency.
• Mention or commit to accountability.
Equally surprising was that he did mention and commit to several bad old ideas that will do no good for the territory and that a territory on the brink of financial collapse cannot afford.
Only a few breaths after saying the government is so low on funds that it can’t borrow any money and must “pay as we go” on a day-to-day basis, he said his administration would complete projects that have languished for lack of funding.
How? He did not say.
Why? He did not say, even though one, the Paul E. Joseph Stadium, has been identified by experts as more likely to be less of a useful arena and more of a monument to wasteful spending.
Bryan cited areas of need, including hospitals and healthcare, but gave no concrete specifics about rebuilding and improving them.
He spoke warmly of a visit to a school and of his desire to see schools not only be good, safe learning environments but also be part of a “workforce pipeline” starting with 4-year-olds. Other than calling for coordination among Education, Labor and UVI, he supplied few specifics. Most important, he failed to say where the money would come from.
That’s always the big question, the question that stops discussion in its tracks. From now on, Bryan would do well to start speaking in dollars and cents and less in hopes and dreams.
Another disappointment was Bryan’s apparent belief that the EDA can be counted on to actually attract and support new business. It is well known that businesses of all sorts do come here, thanks to the EDA, but many just come with hands held out for the EDA to fill with millions of dollars in tax exemptions — in exchange for which they do little more than toss some charity dollars around the territory.
An analytical, forward-thinking governor must take a hard look at the EDA and realize that is not the place to begin rebuilding the economy unless we first change it from a giveaway program to a genuine economic development apparatus.
Bryan’s speech came alarmingly close to embracing some stale and undigestible plans from previous administrations. He spoke positively of making public-private partnerships, even though the government has had zero success in those. How hard is it to understand that if private funds see a project as too risky, we should stay away?
It was good to hear Bryan recognize the need to pull the position of Attorney General out of politics, where it has been mired for years. He offered a specific plan that warrants analysis and action. Instead of a shift to an elected Attorney General, Bryan will seek legislation shifting the term to six years.
That may be a good idea because if nothing else, it can mean the Attorney General will outlast the governor who appointed him — or her — and thus will not have to play the puppet to keep the job.
Bryan’s speech showed he has identified the major crisis points in this territory, particularly within the broad scope of crime, healthcare, economy, education and infrastructure. But it also showed that he does not yet have a handle on the changes that will achieve what’s needed.
But let’s be fair: He’s been on the job less than a month and he had only a little over a month before that to get ready, so he really has not had enough time or enough good advice to become the governor the territory elected him to be and that we believe he can and will be.
Time is not on his side, however. The state of our territory is not merely “distressed,” it is barely clinging to the fiction that it can adequately govern and support itself. We simply cannot continue as we are.
We need change.