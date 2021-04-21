Dear Editor,
We write jointly to respond to your editorial titled “Bryan and Plaskett must act now!” dated April 19, 2021.
It should surely be known by a paper of your caliber that certain deliberations and actions are done behind the scenes for sensitivity before going to the public. Hence, we would hope that, before issuing editorials to influence the public, a paper as important and recognized as The Daily News would reach out and inquire as to what our offices have been doing rather than making the assumption that nothing has been done. Nothing is further from the truth.
The cruise industry is an important part of the U.S. tourism sector and accounts for a significant share of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ economy.
We both are concerned that the cruise ship industry has resumed operations in numerous countries outside the United States, many of which are direct competitors with the U.S. Virgin Islands for tourism dollars and we both understand that this cruise travel is being blocked in large part by federal government policies to ensure safety against the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have blocked cruise ships that carry more than 250 people from sailing in U.S. waters since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We have both been working from our respective positions with the cruise ship industry, the Biden-Harris Administration and the relevant agencies to craft the necessary protocols, processes, and regulations that will allow this vital industry to operate on American shores.
We have met separately with cruise ship executives and trade industry stakeholders to advocate for added protocols to ensure travel safety. We have met with White House administration officials to advocate for appropriate agency regulations with the CDC. We have led communications to President Biden along with Governors and members of Congress from other states and Puerto Rico to underscore the economic need to resume cruise travel to our respective jurisdictions.
We have had, and will continue, discussions with the CDC to ensure progress on enabling cruise ships to return to the ports of the Virgin Islands safely and as soon as possible.
Part of this process is to make certain we pursue a parallel approach locally that ensures when the cruise ships return, our islands will be in the best shape to receive cruise guests. To this end, the Office of the Governor has sponsored Community Business Forums filled with information about preparing for the return of cruise ships. We are both working with stakeholders on the reopening of the Virgin Islands as a cruise ship port, and we both are eager to support the federal government and local business community to ensure that our tourism product continues to be competitive with other destinations.
We have completed work on Veterans Drive on St. Thomas and have begun plans for the repairs to the tender dock at the Ann Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted, which promises to improve the onshore excursion offerings on the island of St. Croix.
In recent legislation, Congress re-federalized the ports of Charlotte Amalie and Christiansted, allowing funding for maintenance dredging projects to be paid for by the federal government, not the government of the Virgin Islands; supporting needed funding for dredging for Oasis-class vessels and freeing funds for other infrastructure projects throughout the territory. The V.I. Port Authority has also initiated additional port projects at Crown Bay cruise ship and freight terminals.
Due to restrictions in other Caribbean islands and protocols put in place in the U.S. Virgin Islands, we have captured much of the private boating activity and have made provisions to retain this market.
We continue to express our concern that the CDC, to date, has not publicly issued guidance to allow cruise ships (which are foreign controlled entities) to re-enter American ports. However, we can assure you and the public that discussions to get such guidance as quickly as possible have been occurring. We are eager to have them return and are working to expedite that process.
— Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey E. Plaskett