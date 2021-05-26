Many times government decisions raise questions in the Virgin Islands’ community. And recently, such a decision created a conversation of controversy: a tourist who found himself arrested, then tested positive for COVID.
The courts ordered him quarantined for a day or two, and then back on a plane to his destination off island. This judiciary decision raised more than a few eyebrows. It seems to go against everything that all of us have been trying to do for the past year in the fight against COVID.
Questions were raised as to how in good faith someone infected with COVID could be allowed to board a plane and possibly infect others. This decision seemed to make no sense at all.
Luckily, common sense has prevailed.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. put a stop to these plans. He did what leadership does. Gov. Bryan issued a no-fly order for this case, and others in the future. Anyone knowingly testing positive for COVID will be stopped from traveling and be required to quarantine until they test negative. This is a case of our top official coming to an important decision, quickly and effectively. He took action when he saw something that wasn’t safe or correct.
It shows a community commitment of protecting Virgin Islanders and the rest of the world, protecting all in a responsible manner from the spread of COVID.
Well done, Gov. Bryan.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.