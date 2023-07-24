Dear Editor,
Ironically, the front-page color photo was of a sailboat in Great Bay, and the first thought was “that’s not what we all see every day.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: July 25, 2023 @ 7:50 pm
Dear Editor,
Ironically, the front-page color photo was of a sailboat in Great Bay, and the first thought was “that’s not what we all see every day.”
Then I saw Page 3 with the story on the ugly refinery. There was also the submission to Letters to the Editor on Page 11. Today’s (Thursday, July 13) letter from Gemma Wenner perfectly expressed everything that I am thinking and feeling about litter and taking pride in our islands.
What I see is garbage, overflowing dumpsters, homeless people picking through them and trash all over the island. Why can’t we have another clean site like the ONLY one in Mandahl?
Junked cards have become all too common, and are havens for trash, rats and criminals. There was once an anti-litter and beautification committee here in about 1990. The bumper sticker that was sold for $1 said “birds fly, fish swim and pigs litter.”
I applaud Gov. Bryan’s recent action to try and get abandoned buildings dealt with. I want to live in a clean, healthy environment and it won’t take much effort on the part of each person for that to happen. However, it will take more effort to get our government agencies to do what they should be doing — maintaining our islands to a higher standard.
— Sue Lisky, St. Thomas