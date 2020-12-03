Dear Editor,
The Penn-Scipio family wishes to extend ton loads of grateful thanks to everyone who assisted with their annual Thanksgiving Luncheon which was held at the Emancipation Garden on Nov. 26.
Major sponsors: Royale Systems, LLC, Barbel Plaza Enterprises, Inc.
Sponsors: I Levin, Girls on the Go.
Food preparation/donors: Schneider Regional Hospital Cafeteria (Mr. Daryl Smalls and Mr. Cory Magras), Janice Bussue, Victor’s New Hideout, Merchant’s Market, Emerald Beach Hotel, (Chef Jim), Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Weekes & Weekes Bakery, Jr. Cakes and Bakery, Kevin Rodriquez, Caribbean Foodservice, Doris A. Penn, Knielle Phillips-Thomas, Shawna Wesselhoft and Christine Schullen.
Volunteers: Thanks to our awesome crew Lyle Battiste, Kevin Rodriquez, Raquel Penn, Millicent Gagliani, Mary Meyers, Glen Dickinsen and Bernadette Queeman.
Family: Deacon Clarence Scipio, Dianne Morales, Knielle Phillips-Thomas, Kellen Phillips, Franique Ryan, Ronald Blyden, Jr., Samuel Thomas and Alliyah Dessout.
We send a hail up to Girls on the Go, who due to the COVID-19 Pandemic were unable to participate at this year’s luncheon. Just letting them know they were missed.
To Mr. Norman Isaac our volunteer par excellence who is presently hospitalized: We want him to know he was greatly missed, and that we are praying for him to have a speedy recovery. May God be with him.
Thanks to the Department of Housing Parks and Recreation for permitting us to use the Emancipation Garden site. Thanks to The Daily News for publishing our activity.
Season’s greetings to everyone!
— Francine A. Penn-Scipio resides on St. Thomas.