Halos and a hidden Pitchfork
(for those who can read between the lines)
Halo to the Government of Puerto Rico for setting a good example for the Government of the Virgin Islands by privatizing their utility, which just happens to be a lot like WAPA, only 10 times bigger. The officials, along with a federal control board, made the decision after finally – finally! – accepting the reality that the government alone can never, ever solve their Electric Power Authority’s problems. Sound familiar? The V.I. government should look closely at what Puerto Rico has done now and start looking for the same escape route.
Here’s an idea: Maybe that same company, Luma, would see advantages in taking over WAPA and creating a regional power provider, especially now that WAPA has asked for another rate hike.
Halo to Aliyah Boston of St. Thomas for her continuing excellence at the highest levels of athletic performance. Her latest achievement is her selection as a member of the USA FIBA AmeriCup basketball squad. This will be her fifth international appearance for Team USA, and she has won four gold medals in previous international tournaments.
Dumb Lawbreaker of the Week Award goes to the man on St. Croix who got his fifth DUI and thought he should still be allowed to drive. Before he crowned himself King of Beers, he should have realized there’s a limit to a judge’s patience, just like there’s a limit to how much alcohol you can drink and still legally -- and safely -- drive.