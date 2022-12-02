A Giant Halo to V. I. Attorney General Denise George and her team of Justice Department attorneys, Pamela Tepper, Ariel Smith and Carol Thomas-Jacobs, for extracting a payment in excess of $105 million from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. While representatives of Epstein’s estate denied the allegations in the government’s lawsuit, their actions in parting with this substantial amount of Epstein’s ill-gotten gains speak louder than their denials of wrongdoing.