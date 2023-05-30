Halos to all the 2023 graduates for persevering to keep on learning despite the hardships and educational challenges imposed during the COVID pandemic. Your diplomas and certificates more than prove that you have attained knowledge, they are badges of honor.

Pitchforks to the EPA and Port Hamilton Refinery officials who have had over a week to smell the bad smell in the container port area and still aren’t saying what it is. They are only saying what it’s not, but hearing that an accidental gas release isn’t to blame is simply not good enough. Workers and residents in the area deserve to know — now, not sometime in the future — whether this is a health hazard or just an obnoxious odor.