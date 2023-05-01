Now, more than ever before, the Virgin Islands needs a total, top-to-bottom overhaul of our government.
Zoning decisions, typically dull, dense, and of little interest to anyone beyond an affected area, have become the flash point for change.
The Legislature and the governor, in exercising their separate authority, are playing a role, inadvertently, in sparking public desire for a Comprehensive Land Use.
A current zoning decision is at the heart of the matter, and it reveals who has earned kudos and who deserves sharp rebuke.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. earns a Halo for his veto of the Legislature’s approval of a zoning variance.
The variance will put something into a zone where it explicitly does not belong and is not wanted. Specifically, the Legislature decided a concrete block manufacturing plant can go into a residential neighborhood. Governor Bryan rightly struck down the senators’ decision. In this veto, and in his veto in January of the Legislature’s decision to rezone 16 acres in Beeston Hill, Bryan showed that he knows that zoning exists to identify and define the best uses for specific land areas.
Residential, commercial, recreational, industrial zones all were created to ensure the health, safety, and general welfare of the people in the community and to protect the value of the properties within each zone.
Governor Bryan deserves further commendation for his vetoes of bad bills like these that put our government on display as cumbersome and vulnerable to incompetence and corruption.
More than 900 St. Croix residents signed a petition opposing the variance to allow a concrete block manufacturing plant in Estate Orange Grove.
Ten senators did not listen.
Those 10 who went against the people’s wishes — and against the recommendation of experts — are St. Croix senators Diane Capehart, Novelle E. Francis Jr., Kenneth Gittens, Franklin Johnson, Javan James, Samuel Carrion; St. Thomas senators Marvin Blyden, Ray Fonseca and Milton Potter; and Senator-at-Large Angel L. Bolques from St. John. All 10 deserve Pitchforks.
Two did listen and voted against the variance: St. Croix Sen. Marise James and St. Thomas Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger, both of whom deserve Halos for their full-throated arguments against the zoning change.
Two others simply did not vote or explain their reasons: Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory and Sen. Carla Joseph, both from St. Thomas.
One was absent: St. Thomas Sen. Dwayne DeGraff.
The 10-2 vote reveals how easily swayed some of the senators are by simplistic, emotion-driven reasoning.
It also shows how hard it is for them to consider alternatives — such as other locations in an appropriate zone for a concrete block plant. But the Orange Grove location benefited the owner of the property, and that’s all those 10 senators could see or hear.
The vote perpetrates public distrust in the integrity of our government and its processes and gives credence to the widespread, cynical belief that legislators pander to special interest.
The Legislature will compound the problem if it decides to override the governor’s veto.
Not only would the people in Orange Grove be stuck living with the ill-effects of a manufacturing operation in their neighborhood, but the entire territory would also see exactly how unreliable and shortsighted certain legislators can be.
The outcome of this zoning-change process should be a call to action. We should not be leaving it up to the Legislature to decide such things as zoning variances. It’s just one of many ways our government operates differently from tried-and-true formats that work well for states, counties and cities across the nation.