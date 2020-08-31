Pitchfork to the Bad Policy Whisperer, whoever he-she-they might be, filling the governor’s ear with bad ideas, which are mounting up like the piles of used plastic forks and spoons at the landfill. The Whisperer must be the one to blame for the Government House absurdities like allowing use of beaches at certain times of day and not at others. Has the coronavirus given Government House a schedule showing when it will be napping and not bothering people who want to enjoy some sun, sand and sea? And how in the world did the Whisperer come up with the illogical list of essential and nonessential businesses? It allows you to go to the groomer to get your dog’s hair cut but you can’t go to the barber to get your own hair cut. Prediction: V.I. men may find the groomer’s scissors are a great alternative. Look for poodle cuts to be the new man-style trend.
Halo to the Waste Management Authority Board for coming to its collective senses and hiring an experienced, knowledgeable chief executive. The board’s recent stroll down Foolish Lane — when it opted for someone with barely enough education or experience to empty an office trash can — was a hugely expensive detour, but that’s over and done with now. Solving the territory’s huge waste problems requires great expertise, and that’s what we’ve got now with Roger Merritt Jr. Welcome back, sir.
Halo to the organizers of the 68th annual Crucian Christmas Festival for adapting and adjusting to meet the pandemic challenges and planning ahead to ensure the festival gets under way on schedule. The Queen Committee is already seeking contestants and looking at ways to produce a virtual show, if necessary. No matter how it goes, one thing is certain: It will be beautiful, as always.
Pitchfork to the national “Drug Czar” for announcing, with a big flourish, a fact that everyone but he and his fellow politicos has known since forever ago: The Virgin Islands is a major trans-shipment hub for drugs and guns. And our tourism industry certainly did not need the czar to turn this old story into front-page news in the New York Times. The czar, Jim Carroll, whose actual title is White House Office of National Drug Control Policy director, deserves a second poke of the pitchfork for his lame game plan for dealing with the problem. Can you guess what it is? Yes! Of course! It’s a task force! The drug and gun traffickers must be terrified.
Halo to V.I. Attorney General Denise George for continuing her quest to recover funds from the estate of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, whose environmental damage and tax-dodging schemes were extremely harmful to the Virgin Islands. Her most recent bold move has been to subpoena one of Epstein’s business connections, a wealthy chief executive of a private equity firm. George is like a pit bull on a rump roast, and Epstein’s enablers and abettors better watch their backs.
Halo to Pistarckle Theater for encouraging creativity and talent by inviting Virgin Islanders young and old to submit their previously unproduced and unstaged plays for consideration in the theater’s Fifth Annual New Playwrights Festival. Puerto Rico produced Lin-Manuel Miranda, and surely the Virgin Islands has an equally brilliant but undiscovered talent waiting in the wings.
Halo to the Carnival cruise lines boss, Arnold Donald, for proactive planning and positive thinking that just might bring cruise passengers back to the Virgin Islands in October. As president and CEO of Carnival Corp., he has spent the time since March 13, when the COVID-19 crisis abruptly shut down cruising, getting ready for a robust return. He’s developed health safety protocols and procedures, and he’s produced incentives and enticements that will get passengers back on board as soon as the ban is lifted. When he had to issue refunds to people whose cruises were cancelled, he offered instead to pay it forward with credits and extras for future sailings. That’s what we like to hear.
Halo to BVI leaders for swift, effective no-nonsense response to a new spike in COVID-19 cases. They don’t fool around there, and the people on Tortola, Anegada, Virgin Gorda and Jost Van Dyke are safer as a result.
The latest Dumb Desperado Award goes to the accused thief who rode a distinctive red bicycle away from the scene of the crime and then continued to tool around town on that same, very noticeable, bike. Halo to the witness who saw the bike rider in action and then later spotted him on the road on that bike and reported him to the police. The rider of the unique bike is almost as worthy of the award as the burglar a few years ago who took a selfie on the victim’s phone then left the phone behind.