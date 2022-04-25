Pitchfork to the V.I. Bureau of Internal Revenue (IRB) for taking a five-day holiday at the peak of income tax collection time.
Every taxpayer knows the dreaded deadline for submitting taxes is April 15, and all know that if you file late, IRB will hit you with a penalty. This year, the deadline was moved since April 15 was a Friday — Good Friday, which is a V.I. holiday. So, how could a wise and careful V.I. taxpayer avoid the danger of incurring a late fee? The answer was obvious: File a day early, on Thursday, April 14.
Ooops, not so fast. The IRB took that day as a holiday, too, which was a surprise to countless conscientious taxpayers who showed up at IRB offices that day, only to find the doors locked.
The government might as well have posted signs saying: Go Away, We Don’t Want Your Money.
Since the new filing date, Monday, April 18, was yet another V.I. holiday, taxpayers had to wait until Tuesday, April 19, to file. That meant our V.I. government, which is always moaning about not having enough revenue, was willing to wait five days to collect its money. That’s a textbook definition of hypocrisy.
In fact, IRB deserves a second Pitchfork because whatever publicity it used to inform the community it would be closed for five days was obviously inadequate as evidenced by the lines of residents that showed up at IRB locations on April 19.
And did IRB — rested and refreshed after all that time off — swing into action with efficient, streamlined processing of tax returns so that taxpayers did not have to stand in those long, long, long lines for hours?
Here’s betting you know the answer.
• • •
Halo to Colorado State University professor Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane specialist, for his efforts to dramatically change the old-school way of predicting damage and replace it with a much more realistic method.
He says the surface pressure, not the wind speed, is how you know whether your house is likely to be blown to smithereens.
Tell us more, sir.
Speaking at a big confab in Florida recently, he noted that a Category 2 wind speed might not seem scary on paper but in reality, could be disastrous.
You’d almost think the professor got his information from all ah we “hurricane specialists” right here in the Virgin Islands, right?
• • •
Halos to four teenagers, Adajeah Hodge and Savianna Joseph of the BVI, Michelle Smith of St. Croix and Max Wilson of St. Thomas, USVI, for speeding to the top ranks in athletic competition at the just-concluded 2022 CARIFTA Championships.
Adajeah won the Sir Austin Sealy Award as the Most Outstanding Carifta Games athlete. She won three gold medals in the under-17 girls 100 and 200-meter races and in the long jump, while Savianna took the gold medal in the under-17 girls shot put.
Michelle set the year’s best time, worldwide, in the under-17 girls 400-meter hurdles and set two event and V.I. records and came home with two gold medals. Max also set a V.I. record and won four gold medals, plus a silver, in the swimming championships.
• • •
Pitchfork to DPNR for waiting five years to start doing what needs to be done to open the Elaine I. Sprauve Library on St. John. The 2017 hurricanes badly damaged the building and its fixtures, but for reasons known only to top government officials, the library was low down on the priority list for using hurricane relief funding. The result: An entire island, adults and schoolchildren alike, has had no library books available.
The next time a politician deplores the schools’ low reading scores, don’t let them wiggle away from the truth.
• • •
Halo to REAL Cruzan CATS for efforts to provide a safe haven for St. Croix’s homeless cats. The nonprofit has bought 4.7 acres and is raising funds to build a cat sanctuary, an enclosed area where stray cats can be relocated and kept safe and healthy. By spaying and neutering the felines, the project will not only reduce the cat overpopulation but also reduce environmental problems caused when people dump unwanted cats.
• • •
Pitchfork to the Human Services Department for requiring that senior citizens renew their ID cards every five years — and of course pay for it all over again. Where is the logic in that? Is this just a way to gouge money from our elders?
Or does Human Services actually think that Virgin Islanders get younger and become ineligible after five years?