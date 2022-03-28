Halo to WAPA for recognizing that it needs to get an expert to come in and fix the big mess it has made. Like watching those popular DYI home improvement shows on TV and believing that you can tile your bathroom all by yourself, the V.I. Water and Power Authority usually has tried the do-it-yourself method to fix its financial problems. But instead of using the right tools, WAPA has used a shovel — and lo and behold, the hole has gotten deeper every day.
But wait! Just in the nick of time, the governing board has hired Ernst & Young, a firm that ranks at the top of accounting and business management experts. From them, we can expect briefcases full of hammers, not shovels.
• • •
13 Pitchforks, one each, to the senators who voted for a rezoning plan that will allow GERS to pursue yet another foolish investment. This latest is a hotel lease on GERS’ cruise ship-centered shopping property in Havensight. The reasons the lease is a bad idea are almost as numerous as passengers on a Disney ship, but that didn’t stop the Unthinking 13: Senators Marvin A. Blyden, Samuel Carrión, Dwayne DeGraff, Novelle Francis Jr., Alma Francis Heyliger, Donna Frett-Gregory, Kenneth Gittens, Javan James Sr., Franklin Johnson, Carla Joseph, Steven Payne Sr., Milton Potter, and Kurt Vialet. At least Vialet grizzled a bit about it, mentioning GERS fraught foray into the Carambola hotel and the ensuing financial losses.
Halo to Sen. Janelle Sarauw for thinking wisely and voting against the zoning change. Sen. Genevieve Whitaker did not vote, so nothing for her.
• • •
Halo to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.: A halo to you for approving the sale of the King’s Alley Hotel in Christiansted. That hotel has long been a symbol of the government’s misguided financial decision-making. From the time the V.I. Public Finance Authority jumped in to try to save the project after the original owner defaulted, King’s Alley has been a pit of quicksand that eventually pulled in up to $11 million of taxpayers’ dollars. At last, a buyer came forward and despite the bargain-basement offer, Gov. Bryan boldly said: “SOLD!” Whew.
There’s a halo-in-waiting for the governor if he heeds his own good sense and vetoes the Legislature’s rezoning for a GERS’ Havensight hotel. Watch out for that quicksand, sir.
• • •
Pitchfork to the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees and President David Hall for stubbornly pushing ahead with their much-hyped, little-supported plan for a medical school. Even though it could lead to improved health care for all Virgin Islanders, the medical school project’s chronic lack of essential funds is a symptom that its condition is critical and flatlining. Still, UVI clings to hope and keeps calling for a miracle dose of cash. Stat! Stat! Code Blue!
• • •
Halo to Aliyah Boston of St. Thomas, whose basketball performance is so good, so dazzling, the TV commentators at the NCAA Women’s Tournament scramble to find additional ways to describe “great.” She’s leading the top-seeded University of South Carolina women on a blazing trajectory that looks likely to end with a NCAA Tournament championship and multiple national Player of the Year awards for her. Watch her and be proud.
• • •
Pitchfork to the Education Department for depriving the students at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School of not only a decent learning environment but also of basic human needs. The highly paid Education administrators have neglected Markoe Elementary so badly that the school is defined by what it lacks, not by what it teaches.
The Markoe students have no playground, no recreation equipment, no cafeteria, no nurse and, astoundingly, no drinking water. Worse yet, this is not new. What is new is that the faculty and parents have reached the breaking point. They are fed up with years of broken promises. But will the Education Department finally get fed up with merely issuing press releases and start actually doing what needs to be done?
• • •
Halo to Zora for 60 years of custom designing and making such top-quality sandals that people who have a pair of “Zora’s” inevitably treasure them like crown jewels. Zora Galvin, 90, is still going strong, as are her sandals, which seem to last a lifetime — and beyond. They’ve even been passed along as valuable inheritances in some Virgin Islanders’ wills.