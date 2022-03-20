Halo to Celine Otto of St. Thomas, co-owner of Shen Dragon Karate Dojo, for her induction into the Ultimate Warriors Hall of Fame, placing her among the world’s martial arts elite. The honor is a rare feat in a male dominated sport, and it comes, appropriately, in Women’s History Month.
• • •
Pitchfork to the members of the 34th Legislature for complaining about the time-wasting aspects of a 2018 law that requires them to either take action on a governor’s request for a State of Emergency extension or do nothing and let it automatically renew for another 30 days. A number of senators have complained that having to deal with this every month is redundant and distracting.
The bill was passed by the 33rd Legislature to prevent an abuse of power by any governor — their eyes were on Gov. Kenneth Mapp — who might try to keep the territory in a state of emergency long past the point of reason. We certainly are at that point with the territory under a State of Emergency since March 2020. Senators have two options, they can quit griping about the bill or rescind it. Inaction is not the right way to legislate.
• • •
Halo to the Fireburn Foundation for promoting education about V.I. history. Fireburn Foundation is using its $20,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands to put into the schools copies of two books and a documentary about the spectacular 1878 labor revolt that ultimately improved the lives of workers throughout the territory and made its heroines famous: Queen Mary Thomas, Queen Agnes Salomon, and Queen Mathilda McBean.
• • •
Halo to the cosmic karma bus, which is sometimes slow — just like Vitran — but is always running — unlike Vitran. This time, karma has come for convicted thief Stephanie Barnes, who has failed to pay her attorney despite having conspired to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayers’ money that she and her friend, former Casino Control Commission Chair Violet Anne Golden, spent on jewelry, luxury travel, entertainment, clothes, alcohol, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
A jury found Barnes guilty, and she’s facing up to eight years in prison. Naturally, she wants to appeal, but since she’s stiffed her lawyer, she may be out of luck. Oh, look: There’s the karma bus, coming around the bend and heading right at her.
• • •
Double-sharp Pitchfork to the Economic Development Commission, which seems much too comfortable wearing Santa’s red suit and acting like it has a bottomless bag of gifts to hand out to companies — new and old — regardless whether they’ve been naughty or nice.
Let’s face it: The EDC seldom sees a reason not to give away taxpayers’ money. In case there’s any confusion, here’s how that works: The V.I. government relies on money it gets from taxpayers — both individuals and companies. When the EDC exempts certain companies from paying taxes — and there are many of them that are large and very profitable — the rest of the taxpayers have to pay more to make up the difference. The V.I. government and the EDC claim that the exempted companies, (aka “the beneficiaries”) provide jobs, training, products, purchasing and diversification of the economy.
The EDC thinks that’s worth the massive loss to the Virgin Islands of $1 billion in tax revenue in only three years, the figure calculated by UVI’s Economic Impact Analysis Report on the EDC. Is that fair?
Anyone can refute that argument with just two words: Jeffrey Epstein. He’s the late millionaire child molester to whom the EDC, along with both past and present government officials, reportedly gave $144 million in tax benefits, and possibly even more.
Not only did governors and EDC power brokers bend over backwards to make Epstein happy, they never seemed to ask questions. Epstein owned his own V.I. island (known locally, and unfondly, as “Pedophile Isle”) but did he actually live there for the mandatory minimum of 183 days required to qualify for EDC benefits? Since he also had homes in Palm Beach, Manhattan, Santa Fe and Paris, anyone — except the EDC — would wonder.
The latest EDC’s giveaway occurred recently when the EDC approved tax exemptions for a company that runs a mortgage-comparison website. The EDC probably thinks it held that company’s feet to the fire by requiring it to pay 80% of its employees’ dental and vision insurance instead of 50%. For really?