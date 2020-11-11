Halo to Virgin Islands voters for showing a deep and abiding desire for good government. Voters last week overwhelmingly answered “yes” to the referendum question asking whether they want a 6th Constitutional Convention convened to adopt the Revised Organic Act, or some of it, as the Virgin Islands constitution. The road ahead will be long and potentially marked by blind curves such as the sensitive issue of incorporating “native Virgin Islander rights” into the constitution, which doomed the 5th Convention’s efforts 10 years ago. An important question now will be convention cost and where the territory will find the funds. The 5th Convention racked up some shocking expenses, but everyone can hope that this time everything will be different — and better.
• • •
Pitchforks to V.I. election officials for living down to voters’ low expectations for an orderly and accurate election. Last week, the Elections Board messed up the vote count by more than 2,000 votes. On Election Day and during the early-voting period, Virgin Islanders saw the V.I. officials acting like they were just making it up as they went along. Chairman Raymond Williams helped solidify the bad impression when he said the 2,000-vote mash-up happened because the board wanted to satisfy the public’s need for information and moved with “haste” to get results out. “In going forward, we’ll make sure that we review information before we publish it,” he said.
How is it even possible that this a new idea?
Everybody has heard the proverb “haste makes waste,” and this latest elections mess just proves it’s true. Unfortunately in this case, what the board wasted was its chance to gain public confidence.
• • •
Halo to Taylor Canfield, who grew up on St. Thomas, for leading his crew, Team Stars+Stripes, to two sailing championships in the 70th Bermuda Gold Cup and the 2020 Open Match Racing World Championship in Hamilton, Bermuda. It was Canfield’s third win in the prestigious Bermuda Gold Cup, which he also won in 2012 and 2018, and his second win in the Open Match Racing World Championship, which he first won in 2013. His dad, Bill Canfield, started teaching him the basics at the St. Thomas Yacht Club when he was only 6 years old. Taylor went on to become a member of Antilles School’s national champion sailing team, along with Thomas Barrows and Cy Thompson. At Boston College, he won multiple championships was a three-time All American. Taylor lives in Miami now, and it would be reasonable to wonder whether he has had to add extra rooms just to hold all his trophies.
• • •
Halo to Imani Marley-Husbands for writing an engaging, educational series of books “Folk Tales of the Caribbean. In the stories, published under her pen name I. Carole Husbands, she tells about life in the Caribbean as seen through the eyes of a child. One story follows a girl and her father as they journey from the St. Thomas north side to downtown Charlotte Amalie and another story features roosters on St. John. Husbands is a 1996 UVI grad and for three years was assistant to the director at Reichhold Center for the Arts.
• • •
Half-a-Halo to Governor Bryan for allowing bars and restaurants to reopen. He can get the other half of the halo if he heeds the call to “Free Our Beaches” by allowing people on the sand and in the surf from dawn to dusk. Groups who gather for parties to violate the distancing rules should be fined. Heaven knows, the government can use the revenue.
• • •
Dumb Desperado of the Week goes to the Puerto Rico legislator who got arrested on corruption charges just two days after winning reelection. The feds say he got big raises for an employee in exchange for substantial kickbacks. The legislator left a trail a mile wide by demanding that his ill-gotten gains be put into his own bank account by direct deposit and into his Home Depot account. Even dumber was his failure to learn from the fate of two other legislators who were arrested recently on very similar charges. Society is so fortunate that so many crooks have such low-wattage ideas.