An umpteenth pitchfork to Gary Engle and his company, CBI, the current leaseholder on Caneel Bay resort. In addition to all the other richly deserved pokes they’ve received — for their disrespectful attitude and treatment of St. John, of employees and of the Virgin Islands National Park — they are actively obstructing the park’s efforts to assess the land, marine and archaeological impacts that Engle and CBI may have caused.
Like shades of the Pirates of the Caribbean, Engle and crew are determined to stay on their ghost ship until it sinks in September 2023. They won’t let anybody near their treasure — the rubble of the hurricane-devastated resort that once was the jewel of the territory — and they won’t lift a finger to repair and restore it.
• • •
An antique halo to Sen. Kenneth Gittens for trying to motivate the community and the government to revitalize the territory’s historic districts. He’s going down a well-trodden path to nowhere, but at least he’s trying. In the past, the enthusiasm for such projects burned out once people deplore the dreadful condition of so many historic buildings. An even bigger, brighter halo awaits Gittens and anyone else who can make progress on historic preservation.
• • •
A vivid, well-drawn halo to comic book author and artist Karim Callwood for teaching 10 V.I. students basic skills and techniques they need to successfully turn their own visions into comic book heroes. Anybody who doesn’t recognize how important this particular field of creative expression has become needs to get up out of their rocking chair and go see a Marvel franchise movie. And then for good measure, look up the term “anime books.” Brace yourself for the prices. POW! WHAM! EEEK!
• • •
A total of 26 halos go to each V.I. student who competed in the two District Spelling Bees. Those who moved up to the Territorial Bee will compete again on March 24. The winner of that one will compete in the National Spelling Bee in May against the winners of the Bees in every state and territory. Do you know why the number of halos is 26? If not, ask a speller.
• • •
Pitchfork to the Finance Department for its heartless attitude toward V.I. taxpayers by closing down so that the staff can have “A Heart Healthy Day.” While it’s nice that the department takes employees’ heath seriously, what about the taxpayers’ money? Shouldn’t that be taken seriously? Taxpayers pay for service, and it is an abuse of our money to require us to pay government workers to take care of themselves. Have a heart!