An invisible — yet knife-edge sharp — pitchfork to the GERS Board of Trustees for conducting an invisible meeting to make an invisible deal to get invisible revenue from leasing a piece of the Government Employees Retirement System’s Havensight land for a hotel.
Which GERS board members voted for the secret deal? They are invisible because GERS spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman Figueroa made herself invisible when The Daily News asked that question.
How much better is this deal than all the other proposals for using the land? That information is invisible because GERS did not seek other bidders or presentations as the Public Finance Authority reported doing in its recent sale of King’s Alley Hotel.
What is GERS’ likely return on investment (ROI) on this deal? Let’s all say the answer together:
It’s INVISIBLE!
Why is it invisible? Because GERS admitted it has not bothered to get the site appraised. In fact, it appears GERS hasn’t gotten an appraisal for the entire Havensight property in donkey years.
Who’s to blame for that? Don’t ask. The names are written in invisible ink.
When will the public be able to see results from this latest GERS financial misadventure? Be patient and wait for your Save the Date invitation to the grand opening of Heartbreak Hotel, located on GERS’ scenic Boulevard of Broken Dreams, where every intersection features a monument to bad choices made by GERS and the V.I. government.
• • •
Halo to St. John’s Island Green Living for trying to hold the Bryan Administration’s feet to the fire to enforce the territory’s ban on toxic sunscreens. The damage to our coral reefs is inexcusable.
Pitchfork to DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista for blaming COVID-19 for his department’s lax enforcement of the toxic sunscreen ban.
Wait. Say what? Was every available enforcement officer deployed to restaurants so nobody violated the governor’s silly ban on silverware, china, and glassware?
• • •
Halos to Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue volunteers, the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center, and the Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative, all of whom teamed up to save a young loggerhead sea turtle that had been critically wounded in a shark attack. She’s now on the mend, thanks to all the TLC and expert medical care.
As a reminder: Loggerheads are protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973, and anyone who harms them can be fined $100,000 and jailed for a year.
• • •
A sharp Pitchfork to the V.I. Public Works Department to help mark important dates on its calendar and as a reminder that it must mean and do what it says. On April 1, the agency released a statement at 3:14 p.m. announcing that the Fort Christian parking lot would be closed, beginning Monday, April 4, to begin preparations for the Carnival Village. Alas, the parking lot was already closed earlier that day, leaving frustrated motorists circling the hard-to-find-parking downtown area — and likely repeated over the course of the two other days it should have remained open. It’s unclear whether the department was simply too eager to get the area ready for some fun, given our pandemic-forced hiatus, or that someone with a wry sense of humor thought this would be a great April Fools’ joke. It was not.
• • •
Let’s end this edition of Halos & Pitchfork on a high note with a Halo to soprano Laura Strickling, a St. Thomas resident, for her Grammy nomination as Best Classical Solo Vocal Album. The album is called “Confessions.” Listen and confess you’ve heard a great voice.