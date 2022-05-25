Pitchfork to the V.I. Police Detective who must have slept through all his academy classes on handling evidence. Otherwise, he surely would have known better than to skip proper procedure and instead just take a wad of cash to the station, saying “That’s the $1,700 from (the accused thief).” Maybe he needs to watch every season of CSI, and all of its TV spinoffs, to get up to speed on the basics.
Halo to the VIPD Watch Commander who immediately saw what a mess this was and demanded that the case be handled by the book. Details are on page 6 of the Daily News’ May 19, 2022, edition.
Halo to the National Hurricane Center for sounding an early alarm about post-hurricane causes of death. Virgin Islanders know first-hand about the hazards lurking in downed electric lines and in building debris, but the deadly risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from using a generator the wrong way has never been emphasized as strongly as NHC is doing now.
In a nutshell: Never bring the generator indoors, no matter how much you fear someone might steal it. Better to fear loss of life than to fear loss of a machine. And by the way, at least we don’t have to worry about a post-hurricane danger plaguing the southeastern states: alligators. What a relief.
Halo to artist Avelino Samuel for achieving further acclaim for his exquisite wordworking art pieces, which use wood including genip, raintree, white prickle, and West Indian mahogany. His works will be on exhibit in the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. for a year. Samuel is already highly regarded by private art collectors all over the world. And having been born in Coral Bay, St. John, and working as an educator for 30 years at Julius E. Sprauve School, he is respected by generations of Virgin Islanders.
Pitchfork to WAPA CEO Andrew Smith for refusing to disclose his plan to rehabilitate WAPA’s deplorable finances. Despite intense prodding from senators during a Committee of the Whole, he kept them, and the public, in the dark. Well, at least we’re used to that. But there’s no excuse for not giving Virgin Islanders some glimmer of hope that WAPA rates will go down and reliability will go up.
Halo to The Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park for bringing back the Beach to Beach Power Swim, a hugely popular fundraiser on St. John benefitting the park’s swim program. The open-water competitors will hit the water on Sunday in Maho Bay and head for one of three destinations and emerge from the waves to enjoy an after-party with food and live entertainment.
Also, a Halo to local artist Lisa Etre, who made the awards, and a Halo to Kavone Wyatt, who created the new logo for the event.
A flurry of Pitchforks to all responsible for the eight-year delay in rolling out of cannabis regulations. Even in the V.I. government’s notorious tradition of inefficiency and convoluted process, that’s a record. The referendum supporting legalization was in 2014, but the Legislature did not take action until 2018. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the bill into law in 2019, but the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board did not hold its first public meeting until a year later. Now, here we are in May 2022, but where is the implementation?
Many cooks are stirring the pot. We have the advisory board; we have the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation; we have Department of Justice; we have 15 senators; plus we’ve had a town hall and multiple, expensive fact-finding trips to states that have legalized cannabis.
What we don’t have are regulations and policies in place to implement the law.
Fire up the pitchforks!