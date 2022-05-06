Pitchfork to the Luis Hospital administration for badly mishandling millions of dollars in contracts after the 2017 hurricanes and misspending millions in funds. The V.I. Inspector General’s recent audit specified “lack of oversight could lead to misappropriations of hospital funds.”
So even though huge sums of money were paid for equipment and services, the hospital remains in dire straits.
Now we know why.
• • •
Halos to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Sonia Sotomayor for speaking out about the unfairness of the court’s 125-year old decision that led to “second-class citizenship” status for U.S.-born residents of the Virgin Islands and the other four territories. That old ruling actually describes the island residents as “inferior alien races that could not understand Anglo-Saxon’ principles” and therefore must not be allowed the same rights as citizens on the mainland. Worse yet, that concept was applied in several similar rulings in what came to be known as the Insular Cases. Justice Gorsuch said that they “have no foundation in the Constitution and rest instead on racial stereotypes.” And Justice Sotomayor called the Insular Cases “both odious and wrong.”
• • •
Pitchfork to WAPA for sinking to level of a habitual pickpocket. For almost a whole year the Water and Power Authority has taken money that belongs to the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System and kept it. And it’s not small bills and loose change, it’s more than $7.7 million.
That money is WAPA’s mandated employer contributions, plus all the money that WAPA took out of the employees’ paychecks and was supposed to go GERS.
Where did the $7.7 million go? First person to answer correctly gets a free light bulb. (But remember, you can’t count on using it whenever you need it.)
• • •
Halos to the V.I. Port Authority leadership for obtaining Memorandum of Understanding from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to greatly increase the volume of cruise ship passengers into the territory — and especially to St. Croix.
This means that finally, after many, many lean years, Crucians will have a real chance to build up a solid tourism economy.
• • •
Halo to St. Croix Animal Welfare Center board, staff and volunteers for opening its new Flea Market after losing its old site. It’s in a larger and more convenient location: the former Cast Iron Pot in La Grande Princesse.
Like the Humane Society Flea Market on St. Thomas, the St. Croix shop already is a highly popular place to find trinkets, treasures and pre-owned fashions, and every penny earned goes toward the care of the islands’ abandoned and stray animals.
• • •
Halo to Casmore E’Bas of St. Thomas, a long-time Charlotte Amalie High School art teacher, for inspiring thousands of V.I. youth, including his namesake, Casmore “Casico” E’Bas II, to appreciate artistic expression, especially on a large-scale format. His talent and vision were on a Carnival Village booth mural depicting the late five-time Calypso Monarch St. Clair “Whadablee” DeSilvia.
Halo also to CAHS student Mia Willis, who worked with E’Bas and his son, to design and paint a 25-foot-high wall mural of the school’s mascot, a spectacular art piece that can make Chickenhawks past and present proud.
• • •
Pitchforks to the meteorological oddsmakers who are predicting 21 named storms will come along this 2022 hurricane season.
No. No. No. Nobody likes that number. Oh, sure, 21 is the winning number in Blackjack, but this isn’t Vegas, it’s the Virgin Islands — and we’re not playing.