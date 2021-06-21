Two Halos and a Pitchfork to Caneel Purpose Group, an investor group that recently unveiled its concept for reimagining Caneel Bay Resort.
Halo No. 1 for recognizing the international attraction and value of the Caneel Bay location and investing the time, interest and money to put together an actual proposal.
Halo No. 2 for their apparent refusal to seek EDC beneficiary status to avoid paying taxes should they ultimately become the new leaseholder at Caneel Bay. As The Daily News previously reported, current leaseholder Connecticut-based CBI Acquisitions and its Managing Member, Gary Engle, admitted to taking home approximately $9 million in profits annually from Caneel Bay. As an EDC beneficiary, CBI reaped such enormous profits without having to pay the income, property, gross receipts and other taxes that burden most Virgin Islanders.
And now, for their Pitchfork. According to published reports, Caneel Purpose Group intends to seek an arrangement with CBI Acquisitions to take control of Caneel Bay prior to the Sept. 30, 2023, expiration of Laurance Rockefeller’s Retained Use Estate (RUE).
This would be a travesty. The best outcome for St. Johnians and all Virgin Islanders, as well as the National Park Service, is to allow the RUE to expire as Rockefeller intended and name a new leaseholder to take control on Oct. 1, 2023. To accomplish this, all stakeholders should be meeting NOW to draft a Request for Proposal (RFP) so it can be issued, proposals received and evaluated, and a new leaseholder named before the Sept. 30, 2023 deadline.
CBI’s sweetheart deal needs to come to an end, and not by substituting another sweetheart deal in its place. Should they wish, CBI and Caneel Purpose Group would presumably both be eligible to submit their respective proposals under an RFP, an impartial and transparent process that would allow every major national and international hotel operator to submit their best ideas to again make Caneel Bay Resort the international destination it once was.