Dear Editor,
Happy V.I. History Month!
I am inspired to draft this letter as a tribute to all Virgin Islanders who have made great contributions to our history. Indeed, V. I. history is rich and diverse. It should be taught in every school, at every grade level in the territory. Exactly how it could be integrated into the curriculum is debatable but not impossible to achieve.
Every student in high school is required to take a course in Virgin Islands history yet a myth persists that our children are not taught their history. In fact, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed into law Bill No. 34-0253, which requires public schools to include both Virgin Islands and Caribbean history into the curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade. The intent is to ensure that students in each grade level get history lessons that are consistent and standardized. Opposition to the integration of V.I. history into the curriculum at every grade level defies logic.
When does the history of the Virgin Islands of the United States begin? In my opinion, it definitely begins before Nov. 14, 1493. On this date, Christopher Columbus “discovered” that St. Croix was inhabited by indigenous people when he landed at Salt River. The people who were occupying the Virgin Islands prior to the arrival of European colonists are the first Virgin Islanders. We ought to know something about them. Besides the discovery of the New World, every Virgin Islander should be knowledgeable about these historical events:
• The 1733 Insurrection on St. John.
• The Emancipation of the enslaved in the Danish West Indies, July 3, 1848.
• The St. Croix Fireburn that occurred on Oct. 1, 1878.
• The official transfer of St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John from Denmark to the United States on March 31, 1917.
• The passage of the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands of the United States on July 22, 1954.
On July 3, 2023, Virgin Islanders will celebrate the 175th Emancipation. One hundred seventy-five Virgin Islanders will be honored as part of the celebration. Next year, July 22, 2024, will make seven decades since the Revised Organic Act of 1954 declared the USVI an unincorporated U.S. territory. Further, there have been five constitutional conventions but none has produced a constitution that was ratified by the people of the USVI.
Today, our quest for self-determination is full of uncertainties. Virgin Islanders are mostly concerned about social issues and are often discussing them on radio talk shows. However, they seemingly avoid discourse about political status. The term “self-determination” appears to be an abstract academic concept. Even the “low-hanging fruit” of getting our own constitution is elusive.
When will Virgin Islanders make history by ratifying their own constitution for the first time? Isn’t today the time to begin tackling the “high-hanging fruit” of political status? Let’s steadfastly move forward on the path of self-determination.
— Verdel L. Petersen, St. Croix.