Dear Editor,
Dr. Alfred O. Heath celebrates his 92nd birthday today, and he deserves to be saluted as a real champion for these islands.
Most Virgin Islanders can talk about how Dr. Heath has given of his skills and himself, to the people here. Few remember him taking from the islands, as others have done. Maybe the name Dr. Alfred O. Heath will be a good fit on the upgraded road that goes past the Legislature and the federal building.
Dr. Heath is not a flamboyant person. He may not even be overly excited about having his name associated with the road, since he is a man very committed to humility. His parents, Josephine and Oswald Heath, also made important contributions to the island, and set the foundations for propriety and benevolence in his character. Mother Heath served as mama, pharmacist, and teacher. Daddy Heath studied in Denmark, spoke Danish fluently, and was a well-known pharmacist on the island.
Dr. Heath recalls those instructions about humility from his parents, especially by his father, despite their success and level of independence. Many quotes from those rich ideas shared by Daddy Health, still fill his mind.
Daddy Heath taught his son that he should always care for others; and at times expect disappointments. He assured him of the path to becoming a man of worth and standing. To achieve that goal, Dr. Health was instructed to learn a foreign language, and to become a competent musician. He did both. Another important pass-on from Daddy Heath, was that as his children went through life, voids in the society should be noted and filled. He further insisted, one should not rush into doing anything, except careful planning and documentation be employed. The young Heaths were also charged, never to allow others to decide, or change their paths in life.
Dr. Heath still holds many ideas and treasured memories of his parents. Daddy Heath served him and Alma, his twin sister, as an invaluable primer for their lives.
Alfred O. Heath graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1947. Because his family raised cats, dogs, and pigeons, they noted his interest in the animals, and assumed he would become a veterinarian. However, he had other plans for life. After high school, he attended the University of Puerto Rico, and joined the ROTC. In keeping with his father’s advice, he learned Spanish, too. Because of social unrest in Puerto Rico, he left that university in 1949 and entered Temple University in Philadelphia. There he continued to study pharmacy and continued his tenure with the ROTC.
Dr. Heath was commissioned in the Army by 1951. Later, he served with both the Army and National Guard Reserves. After gaining his bachelor of science in pharmacy, Dr. Heath went on to study medicine at Jefferson Medical College. He was the second black student admitted there, so his acceptance was delayed. It was approved after intervention by friends, including former Gov. William H. Hastie, who served as a Third Circuit Judge in Philadelphia then.
Dr. Heath completed his studies at Jefferson Medical College, then did four years of surgical residency there. In 1957, he married a teacher, the wonderful Geraldine Cheatham of Philadelphia. After his internship at Jefferson Medical College, Dr. Heath received approval to serve as a surgeon with the Army.
He and his wife then moved to Germany with the military. There, they adopted two children. A third child was later adopted into the Heath family. Dr. Heath also returned to school while in Germany, and was careful to learn the German language. The new doctor and his family were welcomed back to the Virgin Islands in 1965.
Upon returning home, Dr. Heath became focused on something his father said to him years before. He looked at what was happening in the islands, searching for voids he could fill. That was his intent when he built the Medical Arts Complex, now Altona Professional Center. Dr. Heath wanted his own office space.
Another institution created to fill a void, was the Sea View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, for both young and older people being challenged by aging and other debilities. Dr. Heath also contributed and served consistently in music, the military, and medicine. Now, at age 92, he has some challenges, but keeps on serving.
He’s held positions in medicine, government, the community, and is a published author. He was commissioner of Health under governors Melvin H. Evans, Cyril E. King, and Alexander Farrelly; and he received many awards from the community, including the Roman Catholic Church, where he worships.
As Dr. Heath reflects on his life’s experiences, he embraces a few as being extraordinarily inspiring and fulfilling. They include meeting and marrying his Geraldine; playing the violin, especially at concerts; succeeding at medical school, plus the family support he received; his first heart surgery on St. Thomas in 1967; the appreciation expressed by patients who come to him sick and broken, but return smiling, after treatment; learning to pilot planes; and receiving the Doctor of Humane Letters Award from UVI in 2012.
As a committed Virgin Islander, Dr. Heath gave of himself, and filled voids. Now, let’s extend special kudos and appreciation to the man. He deserves it.
— Whitman T. Browne, St. Thomas, is a retired educator.