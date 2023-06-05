Dear Editor, This is an open letter to Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez and to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. I write this letter on behalf of my mother, Sheila Hodge, with great angst and utter disappointment. Sheila Hodge, who is now 75 years old, was raised on St. Thomas with her mother and siblings. In her adult years she spent her time divided between New York and St. Thomas, but was a resident of St. Thomas for over three decades. She is a retired NYC transit worker who worked effortlessly up until retirement age. She decided that thererafter she wanted to permanently go back to her roots — and live out her golden years on St. Thomas. Within the last few years, however, my mother’s health took a turn for the worse as she was diagnosed with the life-changing and devastating illness of dementia. Once I realized this is what my mother was facing, my brothers and I immediately took action, trying to get her the help and aid she needs and deserves. Having Power of Attorney, I began — as of August 2022 — making calls, trying to get my mother Medicaid and an in-home aide to support her at her St. Thomas home. Again, this is where she stated she wanted to be, and the support services are essential as my mother resides alone. Until those support services are in place, we — as a family — have been scrambling to take turns to assist her in her needs. I reached out to the Department of Human Services on St. Thomas in the belief that the office would aid my elderly, ill mother with the support and services the agency should pride itself on providing. I called several times, unable to leave any messages as there are no answering machines. I persistently continued to call, and eventually was able to speak with a receptionist who informed me that she could only transfer me, and not take any messages. The extentsion I was transferred to continued to ring, and I continued to be unable to leave any messages. This back and forth process went on for months, until finally I had to have a family friend visit the DHS office in person before I could begin to make any progress. At that moment I was able to speak with someone — telling her that I desperately needed guidance and help with the process of getting my mother an in-home aide. She made me aware that I would have to apply for Medicaid in St. Thomas, despite the fact that she had already been approved in New York. I was told that I needed to submit several documents, which I did via email. Thereafter, I had no luck reaching anyone to ensure that the emailed documents were received, or for an update. This went on for several weeks. Meanwhile, months had gone by, and as a family we’re starting to run out of options and finances to pay for private assistance. Finally, I was able to make contact and was told on May 1, 2023, that I would receive an answer as to whether my mother was approved for assistance or not. Instead, I was again told that there were documents missing. I submitted all of the “missing” documents on May 10. Five days later, I was still calling and emailing, trying to make contact. No one is answering my emails or answering the phones at the Department of Human Services. I cannot stress enough how taxing this has been on me and my family. I have never dealt with an agency that is supposed to be in place to aid people and provide services, but instead has disregarded my elderly, ill mother’s needs as if she were unimportant. I’m irate and utterly disgusted that this is how the Department of Human Services on St. Thomas is operating. The department is not serving the people, it is not attempting to enhance lives, support the elderly or offer any kind of assistance or solace to families. Due to the neglect from the Department of Human Services, my mother has run out of time as there are no more finances and no one to care for her privately any longer. Sadly, and with an extremely heavy heart, she is now forced to leave the only place she still remembers and treasures. I am heart broken and at a loss as to what is next for my mother. — Eric Blyden, New York
