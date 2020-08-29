Dear Editor,
Speaking out against gun violence will certainly help. What might help to a greater degree would be the development of a marketing plan that would help those charged with gun violence. This would help them recognize there is nothing to be gained from this action except a temporary sense of empowerment and control of their turfs.
The community is, by and large, made up of law-abiding citizens who really want to live peaceful lives and who have become disturbed over the recent shootings and killings and the regularity with which they have been taking place. Individuals have been reaching out to those affected, sharing in their grief, and helping them adjust to the heartache that accompany their losses. It’s clear there exists a pattern of behavior in which violence, gun violence to be exact, is viewed as the best way to handle disputes. At the time of this writing, there have been some 35 homicides in the territory — 18 on St. Croix, 17 on St. Thomas and none on St. John. What are some incentives to stop this violence? We must continue to encourage youths to develop the kind of self-discipline that would be needed to survive. We will have to spend some money, such as reinstating the Youth Commission division, to champion their causes.
We have to continue to invest in the youth; help prepare them for the future so they would have something positive to pass on to those coming after them. It’s really all about building a solid foundation that can withstand the winds of time. There is no other legitimate way forward!
All of this means that we must take time out to revisit our attitudes, the way we address problems and our approaches because there are times when we shoot others too, not with a gun, but by the way we speak to them, or punish them, or disregard them, or treat them like they are less.
There is a need as well for better linkages with organizations like the Men’s Coalition of the V.I., which has been offering its counseling services for the last 35 years to the perpetrators of domestic violence and violence in general. One of its main goals is to hold perpetrators accountable for their missteps in life and to work with them to appreciate that respect for self and for others.
It is pleasing, of late, to see that the V.I. Police Department has been making arrests in connection to crimes that involve shootings and they are to be commended for their efforts. They are still in need of help, though. The shootings have also caught the attention of At-Large Sen. Steven Payne, who has planned a hearing for Thursday to discuss the shootings and to come up with ideas to address the violence.
While we need the VIPD and the Senate to act, there is nothing stopping the community from policing itself, and begin the work needed toward achieving a greater degree of peace in the community. I am reminded of a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King that notes, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” So, let’s begin the love game, switch on our lights and work as hard as we can to send hate packing!
— Abdul R. Ali of St. Croix is a facilitator with the Men’s Coalition of the Virgin Islands.