Vincent Abijah Henley. Webster’s dictionary defines service as a “contribution to the welfare of others.” While this is a great definition, and one that is descriptive of the traits, it still does not encompass the full essence of who Vincent Abijah Henley was. Truly, typing such a simple three-letter word as “was” in reference to him is beyond heartbreaking.
Abijah selflessly invested his time, effort, energy, knowledge and compassion into the people of the Virgin Islands. He exemplified what “service” means, but he meant so much more to our community. I am at a loss for words.
Upon his retirement, he notified me that he was going to do a bit of traveling to see some family, and when he got back we would get started on a new initiative — VI Pride Explosive Training. This program was meant to enhance our athletes and provide them with well-rounded training and skills to take them to the next level. Often, when we think of athletes, we focus on and expect them to be in prime physical condition. However, Abijah knew and understood the importance of mental preparedness and wanted to implement chess lessons as part of the training program. This, he said, conditions the mind to focus on strategy. He also planned on introducing swimming for strength and endurance improvements. We were slated to launch this initiative in November.
As Abijah enters Paradise, he can do so knowing that he embodied “service” and willingly invested in those who were not just family members, but a part of our greater community. If we could all take a sliver of his essence and incorporate it into our own lives, what a wonderful place the Virgin Islands would be. Abijah, rest well, sir. You certainly have left our home much better than you found it.
— Jose Tony Rosario, St. Thomas, is co-founder of Westline Productions, Inc.