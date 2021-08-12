Dear Editor,
I totally agree with you on the new access restrictions for the beaches [Daily News Editorial, Aug. 7], particularly for Magens Bay.
I swim there every day as therapy for my broken pelvis.
I need to go at 5 p.m. when the sun is not too bright to avoid contracting more cancerous lesions on my face.
Most of the Magens Bay visitors leave by 6 p.m., and picnic in family groups not exceeding six persons.
Use of the sheds by any size group is not allowed. Weddings (about one per week) occur in the open air on the sand and do not include more than 20 persons.
Under these conditions, how could Magens Bay contribute to the spread of COVID-19?
— Aimery Caron, St. Thomas