Dear Editor,
Winning the lottery is a great thing, right? You wake up one day awash in cash beyond your wildest dreams. A world of opportunity awaits …
Then why is it that around one third of all lottery winners eventually find themselves in financial ruin? According to the National Endowment for Financial Education, 70% of all lottery winners end up broke, and a third go on to declare bankruptcy. Those are the statistics.
The reasons for these failures include lack of investment expertise, spending unwisely, inability to resist giving money away, and not acknowledging the limits of their new-found wealth.
But how is any of this relevant to the USVI? As a consequence of two totally unanticipated natural events – the catastrophic hurricanes of 2017 and the global pandemic of 2020 – the Virgin Islands has “won” the financial lottery in the form of massive disaster funding from the US federal government.
The size of the Virgin Islands disaster windfall is staggering. The federal government has approved roughly $8 billion in hurricane disaster relief funds. The pandemic added another $1.5 billion to that sum. The average annual budget for the USVI includes around $900 million in local revenues – you can think of that as our “typical” salary. The disaster lottery brought us over 10 times our annual budget. This is like a $50,000 a year salaried employee winning 10 times their annual salary — a half a million dollars — in the lottery.
Are we immune from the pitfalls that often confront lottery winners? How can the U.S. Virgin Islands absorb 10 times our annual budget without falling into a false sense of financial security? How can we guarantee that these funds will be spent wisely and propel us forward, while avoiding all the pitfalls of financial disaster?
The early signs are not encouraging. Most Virgin Island residents would say that the highest priorities for investment should be in health care, education and infrastructure. Most people want to see our disaster lottery winnings spent on improving quality of life. But if the past four years are any indication, the decisions being made are not moving in that direction.
Take the COVID disaster relief funding, known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 – commonly referred to as ARPA. The USVI received a cash allocation of $547 million in 2021, which is sitting in bank accounts in First Bank and Banco Popular. But almost a year later only a small fraction of that cash has been spent. The latest report from the Office of Management of the Budget indicates that $119 million of ARPA funding has been spent – around 20% of the total available.
But perhaps even more troubling than the slow rate of spend is how that cash has been spent. The top recipients of that $119 million dollars are, in first place, WAPA with a staggering $33.5 million in grants, almost one third of the total amount. And this isn’t for infrastructure improvement – this is a subsidy to keep WAPA from raising rates during an election year.
In second place is V.I. Waste Management Authority at $14 million in ARPA grants. In third place is the V.I. Port Authority at $12.9 million. WICO received another $4 million which was more than either or the hospitals received. Officials at both Schneider and Luis each have received $2.5 million.
Election-year road paving projects have received around at least $13 million in ARPA funds. Teachers have received a one-time premium paycheck of $2,000 each, but other than that there is no record of the Department of Education receiving any other significant funding from the half billion dollars in ARPA funds.
So has the ARPA windfall been spent wisely? Has it been invested in our future quality of life? Or has that spending been driven by other, sort-term motivations?
The story on the other huge funding source – the $8 billion in hurricane disaster relief – is confusing at best. Of that huge total amount, only about 35% has been spent in the five years since the 2017 hurricanes. And although 71% of the total funds have been obligated to approved projects, the granting agencies – FEMA, HUD, DOT – can “deobligate” those funds if they are not spent on time, or if a higher priority need arises elsewhere (think Hurricane Ian in Florida, for example).
So, the question is this: Are we that lottery winner on the path to responsible, productive use of our disaster windfall, or are we that lottery winner who will, having been lulled into a false sense of financial security and spent recklessly, find ourselves in financial ruin when the lottery prize is gone?
— David Silverman, St John