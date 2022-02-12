Editor’s Note
The following biographical sketches of notable people with Caribbean roots are being submitted in commemoration of Black History Month under the theme “I am Caribbean,” by Winston Nugent of St. Croix.
Aime’ Fernand David Césaire
Aime’ Fernand David Césaire was born in Basse Pointe, Martinique on June 26, 1923. Prior to becoming an Afro-Martinican poet, playwright and politician, he traveled to Paris at age 18 to attend the Lycée Louis-Grand on an educational scholarship. He later attended the Sorbonne, where he studied Latin, Greek and French literature. While there, he met other Caribbean, West African and African American students. However, the most important acquaintance was Leopold Senghor, a poet and later the first president of Independent Senegal.
His first book was “Notebook of a Return to My Native Land,” a vivid and powerful depiction of the ambiguities of Caribbean life and culture in the new world. He became a teacher at the Lycée Schoelcher in Fort-de-France, where he taught Frantz Fanon, who would become a psychiatrist, philosopher and perhaps the pre-eminent thinker of the 20th century. He was elected mayor of Fort-de-France in 1945, and was one of the principal drafters of the 1946 law on departmentalizing former colonies.
Bio-spotlight
• 1953: Wrote “Discourse on Colonialism,” a denunciation of European colonial racism. With Leon Damas and Leopold Senghor, he created the concept of “Negritude,” an important intellectual movement that sought to assert and to valorize what they believed to be distinctive African characteristics, values, and aesthetics.
• 1960: Published “Toussaint Louverture,” based upon the life of the Haitian revolutionary.
• 1968: Published the first version of “Une Tempete,” a radical adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest, for a black audience.
• Martinique’s airport, Le Lamentin, was renamed in his honor. He died on April 17, 1988.
Hubert Harrison
Hubert Harrison was born April 27, 1883, in Estate Concordia, St. Croix, during then-Danish West Indies rule. When his mother and father died, he traveled to New York as an orphan at age 17. He found odd jobs, such as being a bellhop and as an elevator operator. He was an intelligent and ambitious young man, and so he decided to attend night school where he studied sociology, science, psychology, literature and drama. As a result of confrontational racial oppression, he gravitated to and joined the socialist party, where he met African American and Caribbean American leaders such as A. Phillip Randolph, Marcus Garvey, Claude McKay, Cyril Briggs and Chandler Owen. These social activists and writers of the Harlem Renaissance admired his intellect; they nicknamed him “The Black Socrates.”
Some of his contemporaries referred to him as the “father of Harlem radicalism,” and the Jamaican American author, journalist and historian, Joel Augustus Rogers, referred to him as “the foremost Afro-American intellect of his time.
He was an active voice in Virgin Islands causes after the March 31, 1917, U.S. purchase of the then-Danish West Indies now and subsequent abuses under the U.S. Naval occupation.
Bio-spotlight
• 1919: Founded “The Liberty League” and “The Voice,” the first organization and the first newspaper of race-relations regarding the “New Negro Movement.”
• 1920: Served as editor-in-chief of the Negro World, the newspaper of Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association.
• 1924: Founded the Internal Colored Unity League, which urged black people to develop “race consciousness” as a defensive measure to be aware of their racial oppression and use that awareness to unite.
• 1925: Co-founded the New York Public Library’s Negro Collection, which is now the world-famous Schomburg Center for Research on Black Culture.
• 1927: Edited and published “Embryo of the Voice of the Negro” and “The Voice of the Negro.”
• Considered a brilliant West Indian-American writer, philanthropist, social scientist, orator, educator, critic and radical political activist. He died Dec. 17, 1927.