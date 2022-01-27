Editor’s Note: Justice Stephen Breyer will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Here’s some of his most famous quotes:
“You can have many different selection systems, but the bottom line has to be a system that, once the judge takes office that judge will feel that he or she is to decide the case without reference to the popular thing or the popular will of the moment.”
“It’s important to every American that the law protect his or her basic liberty.”
“The best clue to what a person thinks is what he says.”
“Every citizen has to figure our what kind of government he or she wants.”
“You will read in the newspaper more often about federal courts, but the law that affects people, the trials that affect human beings are by and large in the state courts.”
“Nobody wants a judge to be subject to the political whim of the moment.”