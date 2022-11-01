Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the Virgin Islands government agency that is hoarding the supply of neon yellow paint.
Dear Sir,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor’s note: This is an open letter to the Virgin Islands government agency that is hoarding the supply of neon yellow paint.
Dear Sir,
Virgin Islands citizens respectfully ask for you to give us a few dozen buckets of the neon yellow paint that’s used for dividing lines on roadways.
We will also like to borrow the necessary measuring tools so that the yellow lines that are needed for guiding motorists on our dangerous roads can be painted on once and for all. And if you loan us some safety cones, we are ready, and set to go. We probably could get a few dozen people on our own little committee to help with the project.
We realize you are probably very busy in your agency and handling the situation is difficult. We realize in the scheme of government this may be small potatoes. It may be on a list, long forgotten. It may also be last in the scheme of things to be done in the Virgin Islands. But it needs to be done once and for all.
This project has become a matter of extreme safety for all.
Anyone can testify about how difficult it is to navigate roads that lack these guidelines, and the Virgin Islands has been attempting to do this for way too long. We have motorists on very dangerous hills, veering into lanes that don’t belong to them, and we have an influx of tourists who also need a bit of assistance driving here. The recent bad weather exasperated driving to a critically dangerous level; not having guide lines on the roads added to the problem.
So, in conclusion, let us know. If you want a group of ragtag painters to help, we are with you.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.