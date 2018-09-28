Like most of you, I follow the news. As a holder of a media degree and a columnist for 19 years, I try to be varied in my sources for news. I can always get better, as can we all. So I like to think I’m fairly well informed about what is going on in the world and the issues we as humans face.
Setting aside the Dumpster fire that is American politics and government right now, the world has got a lot going on about which we should be moderately to completely concerned. There are so many conflicts, skirmishes, insurgencies, rebellions, coups and wars of the hot, cold and gang varieties that it would take a PhD in poli-sci with a Master’s in international relations to break it all down properly. Suffice it to say, there is fighting pretty much everywhere.
Women’s rights are either non-existent or under attack in both industrialized and developing countries. Immigrants around the world are finding hostile barriers where there were once helpful pathways. Mother Nature is imposing her will both in response to our disrespect and because that is just her way. We are quicker to band together over hate than love. We squander our resources on things that do nothing to help the many because they are meant to please the few.
It makes me think of a talk I heard once from a scientist. He said that millions of years ago, when there were only about 100,000 humans on the planet, there was a point where we could have easily become extinct. Our numbers were low and scattered enough, and our predators and hazards plentiful enough, that all that is now would have never been. Which makes me think of the various plagues and brutal battles that had massive body counts that dipped our numbers close to a tipping point many times. Each time our survival instinct kicked in and we figured out how to fight back.
What I do think about is the very real possibility that the greed and ego of a few will be the catalyst for us once again reaching a tipping point of our existence. It may not seem like it warrants thinking about because it could be so far in the future that it won’t affect any of us living now. But it is a reality that we could find ourselves sliding into deterioration at a pace where things get bad long before they get unbearable. Decisions being made right now by tyrants, egomaniacs, xenophobes, racists, misogynists and straight-up bullies who are in power all over the world have a direct and long-lasting effect on all of us seen as the little people.
Those who seek to keep power over others depend on those who are powerless also feeling complacent or fearful of change.
So what can we do to avoid being cogs in the wheel? We can use the system to our advantage. We can flip it on its head so that a new perspective is gained.
We can flip how we vote. No longer should any one party expect the support of voting blocks. We can study the issues and the candidates and use our votes to shape our society over an arc of time. This would replace our current tendency to get so caught up in identity politics that our votes get short-sighted.
We can choose with more care how we spend our money. Boycotts are easy to jump on but conscious spending speaks louder. It is a way to not only deny support to a business whose policies and practices are exploitative, but also to show support for business practices that are affirming.
Make it a priority to own property. Our history clearly shows that the opinions and needs of landowners take precedence. Through buying land we can strengthen our position and amplify our voice in the conversation about long-term land usage plans.
Most importantly, we can educate ourselves. Formal education with classes and degrees is a legitimate path and goal, but not the end or only way to educate yourself. Reading more, going out into the world and meeting new people and leaving room for some good old-fashioned ruminating keeps your mind nimble and open.
The world can seem like a crazy place sometimes. You can be a twig on the stream and let it carry you where it will, or you can take an active role in how the world is. It’s not just heads of state and the wealthy who can make these decisions. The will of the people can and does matter.
— Mariel Blake is a Daily News columnist.
