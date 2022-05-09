“It’s not difficult for me and it’s not difficult for anyone to say that the actions, which are described in the affidavit, are deplorable, are disappointing, are shocking and we denounce those actions, without a shadow if a doubt.”
“I do ask that we continue to keep Honorable Fahie, his wife and his children in our prayers as they deal with their present circumstances, as well as his mother.”
BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley
“I, like many of you, have been shocked by the arrest of Premier Fahie with whom I have worked as governor over the last 16 months. I know this community is a small but proud one, and I know you care deeply about the reputation of this great territory. Rule of law, transparency, accountability and good governance are and must be the foundations of a territory’s reputation.”
BVI Gov. John Rankin
“The unfortunate arrest of their premier has certainly brought grave shock to me, myself and my family as we know Premier Fahie pretty well. It’s unfortunate that those series of events have occurred at all.”
“While one has maybe fallen, he will get his day in court, our prayers go out to his family and people who care about him as well, too. But remember, the rest of us have to stand and bear that burden, that stigma that all of us are like that.”
USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.
“Violators of public trust do not enjoy our individual and collective support. Our aim now is to support actions that will ensure good governance and move swiftly to restore public confidence.”
BVI Opposition Leader Marlon Penn
“I am appalled by these serious allegations. This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry.”
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
“I know the man. If he sees an opportunity, he will take it. You see, with my premier, he’s a little crook sometimes…he’s not always straight.”
BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard
Editor’s note: Maynard was arrested along with Fahie on April 28, in Miami on charges of conspiracy to import cocaine and money laundering. Her son, Kadeem, was arrested the same day on similar charges in the U.S.Virgin Islands.