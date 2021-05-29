Dear Editor,
This poem, entitled “Inscription at Drake’s Seat,” is dedicated in memory of Maria Rodriguez, Neisha Zahn, and Daniel and Tyler Yannone.
Light burst through clouds
drenching the
flamboyant tree
in a wash of scarlet red,
the flowers are on fire today.
Waves breaking
off Hans Lollik,
locked in a covenant
of salt and rock.
A hawk soars
on thermal
currents over
an endless sky
of blue glory.
A sad donkey hobbled
with knotted rope,
the witnessing presence
of the mountain
stands waiting.
And to the west
twilight gathers
In the hills
of Botany Bay,
a bird in flight
has fallen to earth.
An island mourns
its own.
— Filippo Cassinelli, St. Thomas