Dear Editor,

This poem, entitled “Inscription at Drake’s Seat,” is dedicated in memory of Maria Rodriguez, Neisha Zahn, and Daniel and Tyler Yannone.

Light burst through clouds

drenching the

flamboyant tree

in a wash of scarlet red,

the flowers are on fire today.

Waves breaking

off Hans Lollik,

locked in a covenant

of salt and rock.

A hawk soars

on thermal

currents over

an endless sky

of blue glory.

A sad donkey hobbled

with knotted rope,

the witnessing presence

of the mountain

stands waiting.

And to the west

twilight gathers

In the hills

of Botany Bay,

a bird in flight

has fallen to earth.

An island mourns

its own.

— Filippo Cassinelli, St. Thomas