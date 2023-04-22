Dear Editor,

For the past two years, the theme of Earth Day has been “Invest in our Planet.” To invest we need funds and projects that will yield returns. We have both at our fingertips. Thanks to the tenacity, engagement and commitment of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, the territory has garnered hundreds of millions of dollars for various projects that can have a substantial impact on reducing global warming. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the V.I. Legislature are actively engaged in attempting to maximize funds as well as engaging the private and nonprofit sector to deliver measurable results.