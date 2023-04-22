For the past two years, the theme of Earth Day has been “Invest in our Planet.” To invest we need funds and projects that will yield returns. We have both at our fingertips. Thanks to the tenacity, engagement and commitment of V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, the territory has garnered hundreds of millions of dollars for various projects that can have a substantial impact on reducing global warming. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the V.I. Legislature are actively engaged in attempting to maximize funds as well as engaging the private and nonprofit sector to deliver measurable results.
Let’s take action at warp speed on what can be accomplished with the plethora of funds available vs. leaving it on the table. Yes, a significant amount of grant funding is already being utilized. However, historically, due to overburdened or lack of departmental staff dedicated to managing grants, we have lost opportunities. Establishment of a strong grant writing “machine” that is capable of applying, winning and monitoring implementation is necessary. Perhaps a dedicated grant commissioner reporting directly to the Governor or joint University of the Virgin Islands collaboration may be a solution.
Upgrades to our municipal waste systems, including the recapture of recyclable resources that are currently part of our waste stream, are essential to our future. Source separation and container deposit bills are tools that could assist. Sixty-two percent of what we currently dump in our landfills is recyclable or compostable. Aluminum, glass, plastics, paper/cardboard, vegetative debris and food waste are languishing in our overflowing landfills, polluting our waterways, and littering our streets. While 35,000 pounds of plastics and 2.5 million aluminum cans have been recycled to date on St. John, and we applaud the efforts of community groups that coordinate recycling programs on St. Thomas and St. Croix, the time is right for the government to invest in infrastructure to facilitate territory-wide recycling and composting with funding opportunities available.
Food security and sovereignty are critical aspects of sustainability as well. The territorial Agricultural Plan must be further funded and implemented.
In addition to a ban of Styrofoam and single use hotel amenities, reducing dependence on fossil fuels through solar and wind (perhaps mandating solar roofing on new $1,000,000+ construction) and incentivizing importation of electric vehicles, etc., we must also step up awareness and enforcement of existing measures.
The ban on burning vegetative debris, put in place after the hurricanes, has been credited with contributing to the territory’s excellent air quality, among only three places in the world meeting the WHO’s clean air standards. Any efforts to introduce waste-to-energy will be met with community opposition but also legal challenges similar to “Ban the Burn.” Despite the Toxic Sunscreen Law, there are still banned sunscreens brought into the territory due to lack of awareness. Perhaps airlines can provide a warning with reservation confirmations, similar to what happened during COVID mandates. Plastic bags and straws are also unfortunately still available despite bans.
Educating and igniting the passion of the islands’ youth are vital. Similar to the Air Force and Space Force, let’s create a “Planet Green Force” that focuses on educating, engaging and inspiring kids to mount meaningful change in battling global warming and embracing green initiatives through hands-on, experiential programming as well as academics. In this way, the next generation of eco-minded leaders and visionaries can be shaped. PreK-12 agricultural education has already been incorporated into the Agricultural Plan mandates, and Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington has pledged her support of a pilot program. Thanks to her the seeds of sustainability are about to be sowed.
Green education that teaches recycling/circular economy, gardening, composting, aquaponics, conservation, AI advancements, and other STEM disciplines associated with the environment, is crucial. Let us grow our own food, practice conservation, adopt zero waste initiatives, farm seaweed to reduce ocean temperature, and cultivate a next generation of leaders via our education system who can be eco warriors born in the Virgin Islands. We should also expand vocational job training and support for green businesses.
Sustainability is among the most important global issues of our time. The USVI is especially vulnerable because we rely so heavily on importation and are dependent on tourism economically. Education, sustainable waste management, renewable energy, food security, responsible development, green living practices, and environmental legislation are all imperative to our survival. By stepping up our efforts, we can produce measurable results that move us toward preserving our islands.
Let us nurture our youth to become a knowledgeable and committed green force, protecting our islands and making the USVI a model for the rest of the world.
While we salute our leaders in government, residents and our business community currently engaged in such endeavors, we are sounding the alarm to expedite investing in our planet — and our future — NOW.
— Harith Wickrema, St. John, Island Green Living