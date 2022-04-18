Dear Editor,
At 1 p.m. Thursday on April 14, I went to file my 2021 taxes in the Red Hook IRB office where I, and two other filers, gaped in amazement to find the office closed with a hand-printed sign in red ink addressed “To Our Customers — The office is closed for Holy Week and will reopen Tuesday April 19th.”
Here it is the busiest week of the year for the IRB with a federal tax filing deadline of April 18, and our government revenue employees are given a five day holiday! This is a shameful discourtesy to the islands’ tax paying citizenry. I guess we will need to stand in long lines Tuesday or be charged for filing late.
— Joe Hosie, St. Thomas
Editor's note: While the Daily News did not find a "hand-printed sign in red ink," a press release announcing the closure was taped to the door at all IRB offices on St. Thomas. Offices territorywide will reopen Tuesday.