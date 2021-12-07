Dear Editor,
Anyone who has taken a ferry, gone to a beach, or taken a boat ride can tell you that there has been an exponential increase in the amount of activity on our waters and in our bays. Unfortunately, along with this increased activity, has come an increase in violations of the rules and regulations regarding anchoring and navigation of boats and personal watercraft and often a total disregard for common courtesy. Meanwhile, the department responsible for ensuring compliance with the laws governing our marine environment, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) has been invisible, refusing even to acknowledge Hot Line reports or direct complaints.
Instead, it appears that they are focused on inviting more boat traffic by adding new moorings when they are unable to enforce the level of activity now.
DPNR’s primary responsibility as stated on their website:
“DPNR will continue to ensure the efficient delivery of services consistent with the Department’s mandates: to protect, maintain and manage the natural and cultural resources of the Virgin Islands, through the coordination of economic development, in collaboration with local, federal, and non-government organizations, enabling present and future Virgin Island generations to live safer, fuller lives in harmony with their environment and cultural heritage.”
Over the Thanksgiving weekend in Round Bay, a designated restricted area on St. John’s East End, here is what residents, including this one, observed:
• Over 20 large boats, primarily from outside the territory, anchored less than 50 feet from shore, stern lines in swim areas, rafted up and blaring music into the wee hours of the morning while illuminating the turtle habitat waters with their lights.
• Day charter boats anchoring within 10 to 50 feet from shore.
• Jet skiers from at least three yachts, motorized surfboards, water skiers, boats pulling tubers, all operating illegally in a restricted area, in turtle habitats, between boats, nearby swimmers and snorkelers in both territorial and federal waters.
• The 452-foot yacht, Rising Sun, anchored with its massive anchor chain, for days in waters known for their coral reefs.
In addition, tourists and Virgin Islanders reported strong smells of diesel fuel in the water that covered their swimsuits, bodies, and snorkel gear as well as illegal anchoring in live coral.
These occurrences were in Round Bay/Hansen Bay, neither of which is listed as an overnight anchorage per the Governor’s executive order. Any overnight anchoring conflicts with the order. Rafting of boats would draw even more fines. With the amount of activity, DPNR would likely have been able to impose and collect enough fines to purchase a brand new patrol boat, staff it and enforce the regulations. One cannot put a price on the damage to the coral reefs and the ecosystem.
DPNR received many reports of illegal activity both before the Thanksgiving holiday and throughout the weekend from numerous eyewitnesses, but never responded.
The marine ecosystem in Round Bay, one of St. John’s living bays, is under attack and the governmental leaders we entrust to protect and preserve it cannot be found. Hiding their heads in the sand and refusing to address complaints and enforce the regulations is unacceptable. Hello!? Is anybody there?
Ron Vargo, St. John