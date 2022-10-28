Dear Editor,
While much has been written about the land-based cultural history of the Virgin Islands, less is known about our submerged cultural resources. These maritime assets provide another insight into our history, whether by directly observing the remains or simply knowing the story behind them. The HMS Santa Monica, a submerged shipwreck in St. John’s Round Bay, is one of our most important submerged cultural assets.
The Santa Monica had a short but interesting on-the-water history. The 25-gun Spanish frigate was built in Spain in 1777 and launched as Santa Ammonica. Two years later, the British ship HMS Pearl engaged the Santa Ammonica near the Azores and took the ship as a prize. It was renamed the HMS Santa Monica and placed in service in the Caribbean.
In 1782, while on patrol near Antigua, the Santa Monica hit an unseen rock and began taking on water. Captain John Linzee attempted to run the vessel ashore before it could sink and headed toward Coral Bay, St. John. The vessel sank before it could reach the shore in Round Bay on St. John’s East End.
The vessel remained “undiscovered” until 1970 when John Roy an employee of the Caribbean Research Institute, College of the Virgin Islands spotted the remains. After he surveyed the area and retrieved artifacts, he reported it to the Institute, who conducted an excavation and collected more artifacts. Who knows where these artifacts are today, but I can think of no better place to host them than a restored East End St. John Schoolhouse, a short distance from the shipwreck.
Roy’s “discovery” is somewhat of a fallacy since residents of St. John’s East End had been aware of the shipwreck for decades and more. My neighbor told us how, as a child, she was amazed at the size of the ship’s rudder that she could see so clearly when swimming.
The Santa Monica was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. In 1998, the US Virgin Islands enacted a law known as the Antiquities and Cultural Properties Act setting out the policies and responsibilities of the Virgin Islands Government to manage the territory’s terrestrial and marine historical, cultural and archaeological resources. These responsibilities lie with the VI State Historic Preservation Office, a division within the Department of Planning and Natural Resources.
The Santa Monica was researched and documented in a report by East Carolina University titled Shipwrecks of St. John: ECU Investigations of Submerged Cultural Resources in the U.S.Virgin Islands National Park, 2002. Kelly Gleason, in this report says, ”Hundreds of shipwrecks have been lost in the Caribbean, though few remain in the kind of condition that lends to investigation and heritage tourism underwater. The H.M.S. Santa Monica…is an example of a shipwreck that contains historical and cultural significance... Its accessibility to the public adds to the importance of proper management in order to provide proper public access in a sustainable way.”
She goes on, “Since submerged sites are linked to the natural environment…it is important for cultural resource managers to understand the impacts of their work on the environment…For the H.M.S. Santa Monica, the ecosystem surrounding the site is a fragile coral reef.”
Regrettably, little has been done to protect and preserve the Santa Monica. Instead, Historic Preservation appears to have taken the position that if the shipwreck’s location is not widely publicized, it is less likely to be visited or to incur further damage. This despite (1) there are numerous publications that identify the location of the Santa Monica and (2) by not marking the site for protection, it is suffering continuous damage from vessels that drop their anchors and drag their chains through the remains. Meanwhile, the fragile coral reef adjacent to the shipwreck has become a graveyard of dead coral – the result of human impact including endless unregulated anchoring.
Over the past few years, East End St. John residents have reported to DPNR and even photographed anchors and chains from vessels of all sizes, disturbing the wreck site. These reports were generally ignored. Residents pleaded with DPNR to mark the wreck or keep boats an adequate distance from shore so that they would avoid the wreck site. Local residents would regularly swim or kayak out to inform vessel captains that they were anchored on or near the shipwreck.
DPNR has now recognized the need to protect the shipwreck. Recently, Commissioner Oriol indicated plans to place buoys that will prevent any anchoring in the area near the Santa Monica (and presumably prevent boats from even entering the area) and thus negate the need to explicitly mark it. Keeping vessels from traveling inside of buoys and remaining sufficiently far enough seaward of the wreck to avoid further damage seems like a good solution without necessarily highlighting its exact location.
Let’s hope that similar protection will be provided to the living natural resources so that Round Bay’s seagrass turtle habitat and living coral can not only survive but thrive.
Shipwreck sites like the Santa Monica are considered nonrenewable resources; once they are lost, they are lost forever. As a window to the maritime and broader history of St. John and the U.S. Virgin Islands they should be protected and cared for.
Similarly, the living underwater flora and fauna need protection. Protecting and saving our existing coral reefs from human impacts should complement the reseeding and other treatment efforts going on. Scientific efforts to grow and restore coral is admirable and beneficial, but common sense dictates that preventative measures should prevail. Conserving our turtles’ seagrass habitat is also critically important yet there is easily preventable destruction happening daily from unregulated marine craft operation in shallow waters and reckless anchoring. And one turtle killed by blunt force trauma, or a propeller accident is one too many.
Sadly, the appreciation of cultural resources such as the Santa Monica and protection and preservation of our living underwater treasures have taken a back seat to growing marine tourism at all costs. Without additional protection, before long, it is likely there will not be much to attract the marine tourists let alone provide enjoyment for locals.
Are our leaders not familiar with the fable of killing the goose that lays the golden eggs?
— Ronald Vargo, St. John