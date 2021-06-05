With talk about cruise ships starting up again in the near future, the question we now face is: Are we ready as a community to welcome back tens of thousands of visitors? It’s no secret that before COVID shut down this industry, we had some problems that needed change.
Citizens and visitors would complain about the traffic snarls due to taxis back-and-forth to the docks. These traffic issues were chaotic in the historic district, with taxis trolling for passengers. The constant cry of “back to the ship” was heard all day long.
Have we considered, like other historic places all over the world, an area where taxis can queue up and take passengers in a timely and organized manner?
Have we rectified the situation with taxis not accepting credit cards or debit cards?
Is there any plan for clean public restrooms for the thousands of tourists that will descend upon us?
In addition, has any thought and attention been paid to our embarrassing waterfront buildings — where private owners have made no repairs since hurricane and fire destruction?
In these cases, is there a “failure to maintain” law on the books that could be enforced?
Sometimes hitting people in the pocket with daily fines can get more action, faster. Other historic cities don’t put up with this. People who don’t maintain their buildings are on the receiving end of hefty painful fines. When fines build up to a certain level, buildings should be taken by eminent domain.
Our community is a public living room. We are inviting guests in, expecting them to have a wonderful experience and invest in our community. We want to be chosen as a destination that people love, brag about and encourage others to come and visit. We need to put the pedal to the metal and get ready, or we will be on the losing end in the long run.
One bad review, by one visitor, has devastating effects in the tourism economy. As a team, we can pull ourselves up to the number one position with everyone pulling together.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.