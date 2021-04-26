Perhaps the most important aspect of the short statement issued in Washington after a first two-hour meeting last week between the new U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his CARICOM counterparts was its emphasis on inclusivity.
In contrast to the failure of the Trump administration to demonstrate any sense of partnership with the region and its preference for divisive transactional coalitions of nations willing to support its thinking about Venezuela, Blinken made it clear that Washington will now work with “all countries in the region” to strengthen co-operation and coordination.
CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque best summed up the significance of the meeting. In his brief opening statement, he noted CARICOM foreign ministers’ sense of optimism at “the resumption of interaction between CARICOM as a region and the U.S. at this high level.” observing that this had once been a regular feature of the relationship.
The meeting in the form of a virtual roundtable confirmed the overriding issues: management of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine supply, regional economic recovery, the need for access to concessional development financing based on vulnerability, cooperation on increasing climate resilience, migration, strengthening security, democratic values and human rights. As such, it set the scene for a substantive future dialogue.
While time will tell how the relationship improves and where the future fault lines lie, the emphasis was on the positive and a commitment to advancing co-operation.
Venezuela and China will undoubtedly continue to figure prominently in bilateral discussions, but the emphasis in this first encounter was on the concerns of the region.
Blinken’s agenda and tone contrasted markedly with the tenor of comments made last month by Admiral Craig Faller, the head of the U.S. Southern Command. Speaking in the context of Latin America and the Caribbean, he told the Senate Armed Forces Committee that the U.S. was intent on counteracting Chinese and Russian influence in the hemisphere. When it comes to China, Admiral Faller, a Trump appointee, told senators: “We can’t let them prevail here in our neighborhood.”
Speaking about the Caribbean and Latin America, he suggested that China sought regional economic dominance and that its influence was quickly growing in the hemisphere. It is, he said “working on over 40 port deals, dishing out significant loans for political and economic influence, pushing for IT infrastructure, and engaging in predatory practices like illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing.” He also criticized China for using vaccines in some countries to leverage deals for Huawei’s 5G telecommunications systems.
No one doubts that the Biden administration has such concerns about China’s influence in the Caribbean and the destabilizing situation in Venezuela, but what is now needed is a more thoughtful exploration of why the Caribbean has turned to others for support.
U.S. self-interest aside, common sense suggests that if the U.S. wants stability and security on its southern seaboard, it needs a policy that is holistic, integrated and which addresses why the region has gladly accepted Chinese development assistance.
Many of the answers as to what should happen next are contained in a recent short paper, “Reimagining the U.S. Strategy in the Caribbean,” published by Washington-based think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
It proposes linking existing U.S. initiatives into a single comprehensive long-term strategy toward the Caribbean. This would involve, CSIS suggests, a reimagined Caribbean Basin Initiative that includes services, the broadening of the U.S.-Caribbean Security Initiative beyond its present focus on narcotics interdiction and transnational crime, and the expansion of the range of activities potentially available through the 2016 multi-year U.S.-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act.
Specifically, the paper suggests U.S. investment in diversification to build resilience, support for sustainable projects in the blue economy to create new forms of employment, seeing the region as a target for energy investment and engagement in the context of climate change, and creating opportunities for both development and nearshoring.
As part of an integrated strategy, it also proposes the U.S. do more through education to develop knowledge-based economies, address the gaps in digital access. By incentivizing investment in infrastructure, it meets U.S. concerns about China’s role in the region. It also stresses the importance of involving the Caribbean’s large diaspora in U.S. reengagement.
What CSIS and others are recommending is a practical, integrated, hands-on approach that involves the private sector, the region, allies and multilateral institutions in a concerted long-term response that judiciously mixes economic, security and development strategy in support of growth, prosperity, and stability in the region.
This is not rocket science, but it requires a joined up whole-of-U.S.-government response. It also needs Caribbean governments and strong non-governmental voices from the region and diaspora with viable solutions — and a plan and reach to convince legislators, officials, and the U.S. private sector that there can be mutual gain from a new approach.
A few days ago, President Xi Jinping told the annual Boao Forum for Asia that to create “a future of shared benefits,” the world requires “consultation on an equal footing.”
“We must not let the rules set by one or a few countries be imposed on others, or allow unilateralism pursued by certain countries to set the pace for the whole world. What we need in today’s world is justice, not hegemony,” he said.
If the U.S. is truly concerned about offsetting or balancing China’s multifaceted support and influence in the Caribbean, it must address the idea of shared benefits, reimagine the partnership, recognize the appeal of President Xi’s words and in response, design well-resourced, integrated regional programs in partnership with the region.
The pandemic may now threaten the region with a hard-to-recover-from form of economic-long COVID, but it also provides the opportunity for the new U.S. administration to respond in a holistic way that shows that its relationship with the region really matters.
Blinken’s demonstration of commitment and his stated willingness to engage with his U.S. colleague cabinet secretaries on the issues raised is welcome, but what is needed is a long-term integrated program for the Caribbean that jointly addresses the issues discussed.
— David Jessop is a consultant to the Caribbean Council. He can be contacted at david.jessop@caribbean-council.org.